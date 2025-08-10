'A great sign for the Vuelta a España' - Italy's Antonio Tiberi confirms rising form for next Grand Tour with second overall in Tour de Pologne

Bahrain Victorious rider uses fourth place in final TT behind Brandon McNulty to earn podium spot

BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, POLAND - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious and Brandon McNulty of The United States and UAE Team Emirates - XRG attack during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 6 a 147.5km stage from Bukowina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzanska 943m / #UCIWT / on August 09, 2025 in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) attacks on stage 6 of Tour de Pologne alongside eventual GC winner Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the Italian using ITT efforts on the final day to secure second overall (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The Grande Partenza for the Vuelta a España this August in Turin has created a wave of expectation about what the host nation for the opening stage can achieve in the final Grand Tour of 2025, with up-and-coming Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) finding himself at centre of much of the speculation regarding potential challenges by Italy.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be a natural favourite for the time trial stage in Valladolid on stage 17, and will be in the centre of the limelight when the race leaves from his home region of Piemonte on August 23.

“For sure, it boosts my morale ahead of La Vuelta and makes me feel more secure about my condition."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

