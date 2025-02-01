'A big head-knock' - Georgia Baker recalls long battle with concussion

Australian’s form belies what she endured following a season-ending crash last year

Baker on the podium of the 2025 Schwalbe Women's One Day Classic after finishing second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Baker has revealed the horrifying symptoms of a heavy concussion that prematurely ended her season last year. 

The 30-year-old took a brief respite following the Paris Olympics and had just got back into a rhythm when she was hit from behind by a car on a training ride in Spain. 

Sophie Smith