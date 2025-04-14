Sigrid Haugset finished Paris-Roubaix with fractured hip after crash with 60km to go

'When you’re in a race, you want to finish' says Norwegian after riding 59km, including 18km of cobbles, with injury

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 09 Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset of Norway and Team Coop Repsol attacks during the 7th VCV Feminas Gran Premio Tuawa 2025 a 104km one day race from Alfafar to Valencia on February 09 2025 in Valencia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Haugset in action earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Coop-Repsol) made her Paris-Roubaix Femmes debut on Saturday, and finished the already gruelling race in even tougher circumstances than usual as she completed the race with a fractured hip.

The 26-year-old Norwegian had been keeping in touch with the group of favourites, but was involved in a crash with 59km to go. She continued riding and reached the velodrome to finish – within the time limit in 71st place – but found out afterwards that she had sustained a hip fracture in the crash

