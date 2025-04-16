'Symptom-free' Elisa Longo Borghini cleared to return to racing from concussion at Brabantse Pijl

Italian champion back in action at Friday's race, 12 days after crashing out of Tour of Flanders title defence

Longo Borghini celebrates victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Longo Borghini celebrates victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE AQD) has been cleared to race and will return to competition at this Friday's Brabantse Pijl, 12 days after crashing out of her title defence at the Tour of Flanders and then strictly following the UCI's concussion protocol.

Longo Borghini sustained her concussion early on during the Ronde, when a mass crash saw her come down hard and try to remount, before her team then pulled her out of the race after "showing signs of confusion following a heavy blow to the head."

