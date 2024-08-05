Third time a charm? 'That's what I'm hoping' says Australia's Georgia Baker ahead of Olympic track test

Baker to line up for Team Pursuit, Omnium and Madison in Paris with gold medal hopes for third Games

GLASGOW SCOTLAND AUGUST 07 Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly of Team Australia compete in Womens Elite Track Madison at the 96th UCI Glasgow 2023 Cycling World Championships Day 4 UCIWT on August 07 2023 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Dean MouhtaropoulosGetty Images
Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly on their way to securing a silver medal for Australia at the World Championships in Glasgow in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Baker will be lining up for her third Olympic Games in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome near Paris with some memories from the once-every-four-year battle she'd perhaps rather forget. Still, the valuable experience she has gathered along the way could make this one a Games to remember.

It has not been an easy path for the Tasmanian through her Olympic journey, or cycling career for that matter, but the tenacity that has seen her overcome every obstacle and head toward another Olympic Games is also what could help deliver the dreamed of outcome in Paris.

