59-year-old Johan Museeuw among host of former pros taking on the Gravel World Championships

Bardet, Van Avermaet, Brochard, Roche also tackling the Limburg dirt this weekend

Johan Museeuw riding the cobbles of the Tour of Flanders in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships is just around the corner, bringing together thousands of professional and amateur riders for a battle on the dirt roads of South Limburg in the Netherlands.

The likes of Tom Pidcock, Tim Merlier, Matej Mohorič, and Tim Wellens will take starring roles in the elite men's race, while Marianne Vos, Kasia Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, and Lorena Wiebes are among the big names in the elite women's field.

He's far from the oldest rider in the field, however, with two men taking part in the 85-89 age group – Herbert Lackner of Austria and John Jones of Great Britain.

Further up the age categories on the start list, you can find Enrico Franzoi and Nicolas Roche in the 40-44 group, Dan Lloyd (45-49), and Udo Bölts and Laurent Brochard (55-59).

