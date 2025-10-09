59-year-old Johan Museeuw among host of former pros taking on the Gravel World Championships

Johan Museeuw riding the cobbles of the Tour of Flanders in 2024

The 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships is just around the corner, bringing together thousands of professional and amateur riders for a battle on the dirt roads of South Limburg in the Netherlands.

The likes of Tom Pidcock, Tim Merlier, Matej Mohorič, and Tim Wellens will take starring roles in the elite men's race, while Marianne Vos, Kasia Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, and Lorena Wiebes are among the big names in the elite women's field.

But racing alongside the modern-day professionals come a host of other well-known names from yesteryear racing across various age categories, from 40 and up.

The Lion of Flanders, 59-year-old Johan Museeuw, is among the familiar faces taking on the challenge. The former world champion, who won the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix three times during his career, will be racing in the 60-64 age category among 156 other racers.

He's far from the oldest rider in the field, however, with two men taking part in the 85-89 age group – Herbert Lackner of Austria and John Jones of Great Britain.

Several recently retired former professional racers will be competing in the elite men's category, including Greg van Avermaet, Romain Bardet, and Zdenek Stybar.

Further up the age categories on the start list, you can find Enrico Franzoi and Nicolas Roche in the 40-44 group, Dan Lloyd (45-49), and Udo Bölts and Laurent Brochard (55-59).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other top names racing among the elite fields include Tibor Del Grosso, Pauliena Rooijakkers, Quinten Hermans, Tiffany Cromwell, Gianni Vermeersch, Puck Pieterse, and Elena Cecchini.

These riders, plus many more professional and amateur competitors, will be taking part in the action this weekend. The elite women's race takes place on a 131km course on Saturday, along with men over the age of 50 and amateur women. Men over the age of 65 and women over 50 will race an 81km course on Saturday.

Sunday will play host to the elite men's race on a 180km course, while amateur men between the ages of 19 and 49 will also be racing.