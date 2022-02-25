UAE Tour stage 6 - Live coverage

Refresh

The race is now passing down the seven-lane Sheikh Zayed Road. It is lined by skyscrapers.

The six attackers are: Dmitri Strachov, the wearer of the intermediate sprint jersey, two Gazprom teammates Mathias Vacek and Pavel Kotsjetkov, Johnatan Canaveral and Alessandro Tonelli of Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Frenchman Paul Lapeira from AG2R-Citroën.

The six attackers jumped away as soon as the stage started. The peloton seems happy for them to stay away until both intermediate sprints are done, to avoid a fight amongst the GC riders for the bonus seconds.

🇦🇪 #UAETourCan you spot our boys in the pack? 🔎

The steady pace gives the riders time to enjoy the Dubai skyline.

The only climbs of the day are the highway bridges and fly overs.

With no cross winds, the peloton has been happy for the attackers to stay up the road, with just a rider from Alpecin-Fenix, QuickStep and UAE leading the peloton to keep the gap under control.

Yet again there is an early breakways packed with Gazprom riders as they look to secure the black jersey for Dmitry Strakhov. According to PCS, he has spent 450km of the 800km raced so far.

Two minutes for the #UAETour attackers with 100 kilometers to go.

We're expecting a rip-roaring sprint finish. It will be the fourth and final sprint before Saturday's mountain finish.

The 180km stage visits different parts of Dubai today. It started at the Expo site and will finish on the curving road on the Atlantis island.

As we join the action and the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders face a further flat 90km.