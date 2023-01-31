UCI WorldTour rankings watch – Intermarché set out on top

It's the last day of the first racing month of the 2023 season, and the latest UCI rankings have just been published, with Intermarché-Circus-Wanty the top men's team in what they're hailing as a historic moment.

FDJ-Suez are the top women's team after a storming start in Australia, although the women's season has yet to hit Europe and yet to truly get going.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) are the top-ranked riders, despite not racing so far this year. That's because the individual World Ranking is based on a 12-month rolling points system.

On top of that, Amanda Spratt tops the Women's WorldTour ranking, a separate season-only ranking for WorldTour races, giving the Australian the purple series leader's jersey.

It's still early in the season and many of the top riders - even some of the top teams on the women's side - have yet to start racing. However, the early action at the likes of the Tour Down Under and Challenge Mallorca have set the tone and introduced some sense of narrative.

In that respect, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty are still on the rise after punching far above their weight in 2022. The Belgian team looked like they didn't belong when they ascended to the WorldTour with CCC's old licence in 2021, but now look like one of the best-run teams in cycling, mixing Biniam Girmay's star quality with contributions from others across the board.

So far in 2023, they have already amassed 1330 points, with three wins on the board already. Kobe Goosens struck twice in Mallorca, with new signing Rui Costa making it three from five on the Spanish island, while Girmay was on the podium in the other two. Meanwhile, in Australia, Hugo Page was second in the Cadel Evans race after some stage top 10's at Tour Down Under, where Sven Erik Bystrøm was seventh overall.

"This 31st of January 2023 is a very special moment for our project! For the first time in its history, our team is in the lead of the UCI World Ranking. It is an extraordinary achievement which we never thought would be possible," said CEO Jean-François Bourlart.

"I'm thinking of all people involved since the launch of the amateur club VC Ath since 1974 to reach this remarkable milestone today. It is a fantastic reward for the team of 105 devoted people, both riders and staff, working day and night. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, even though this position is only provisional. We stay humble and continue to work hard for the future of our project, whilst enjoying this historical moment to the fullest."

Intermarché now sit above UAE Team Emirates, whose overall victory at the Tour Down Under through Jay Vine accounts for most of their 1151 points.

In third place are Jayco-AlUla, who targeted the Australian summer with Simon Yates and Michael Matthews, although they're yet to count the points of sprinter Dylan Groenwegen who won on his season debut a the Saudi Tour and has more opportunities this week.

Soudal-QuickStep and Ineos Grenadiers round out the top five, while the two squads who were relegated from the WorldTour at the end of last season are both in the top 10 - Israel-Premier Tech in sixth and Lotto-Dstny in eighth. Jumbo-Visma, who won a stage of the Tour Down Under through Rohan Dennis, weren't racing at Challenge Mallorca or Vuelta a San Juan and find themselves way down in 28th place.

In the individual ranking, which is a rolling tally of points accrued in the 12 months up to the latest ranking date, Pogačar is still on top, with his total of points from 2022 effectively still intact. He leads Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, with Sergio Higuita climbing to 10th the only change at the top after a month of racing.

FDJ the top women's team as Spratt takes WorldTour lead

On the women's side, FDJ-Suez lead the teams' World Ranking after a dominant stint in Australia, with Grace Brown winning the national time trial title and then a stage and the overall of the Tour Down Under. Meanwhile, new signing and former e-racer Loes Adegeest made a storming debut in sport's top tier with victory at the Cadel Evans race.

In second place are Trek-Segafredo, on 998 points to FDJ's 1208. A constant nearly-woman behind the FDJ pair, Amanda Spratt's runner-up finishes at TDU and Cadel's make up the lion's share of Trek's points, which are topped up by Brodie Chapman's national road race victory.

In third place on 847 points, and climbing two places from last week are Human Powered Health, who started the season as one of the teams in the relegation conversation but made a good start to putting that right through and Nina Buijsman and Henrietta Christie.

In the individual World Ranking, Van Vleuten is still streets ahead after winning the Giro, Tour, Vuelta and world title in 2022, with Brown the only one of the top 10 to have raced this year.

The women also have a separate, standalone WorldTour ranking comprising only the top-tier races each season. FDJ-Suez top that after winning both events - Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans - with Trek-Segafredo second and EF-Tibco-SVB third.

It's Spratt who tops the individual WorldTour ranking, moving ahead of Brown after her runner-up finish in the Cadel Evans race. The winner there, Adegeest, rises 11 places to third.

However, it's not worth reading too much into the women's rankings at this point as only six of the 15 WorldTour teams have started racing. Next week's inaugural UAE Tour, which is a WorldTour event, will have a deeper field.

The rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Team World Ranking Ranking Team Points 1 Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 1330 2 UAE Team Emirates 1151 3 Jayco-AlUla 979 4 Soudal-QuickStep 946 5 Ineos Grenadiers 771 6 Israel-Premier Tech 719 7 EF Education-EasyPost 662 8 Lotto-Dstny 566 9 Movistar 521 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 511 11 Team DSM 497 12 Bahrain Victorious 495 13 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 493 14 Total Energies 459 15 Trek-Segafredo 415 16 AG2R Citroën Team 412 17 Cofidis 356 18 Arkéa-Samsic 290 19 Medellin-EPM 273 20 Bolton Equities BlackSpoke 252

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Individual World Ranking Ranking Rider Points 1 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 5131 2 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 4525 3 Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep 4462 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Vism) 3154 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) 2414 6 Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) 2268 7 Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) 2251 8 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) 2180 9 Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) 2157 10 Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) 2127

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Team World Ranking Ranking Team Points 1 FDJ-Suez 1208 2 Trek-Segafredo 998 3 Human Powered Health 847 4 EF-Tibco-SVB 792 5 Jayco-AlUla 741 6 Zaaf Cycling Team 682 7 Thailand Women's Cycling Team 319 8 Team Coop-Hitec Products 281 9 Ceratizit-WNT 200 10 St Michel-Mavic-Auber93 144

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Individual World Ranking Ranking Rider Points 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 4683 2 Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) 3830 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 3283 4 Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) 3169 5 Demi Vollering (SD Worx) 3166 6 Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) 3024 7 Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) 2437 8 Liane Lippert (Movistar) 2411 9 Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) 2289 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) 2287