Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2023 season
By Patrick Fletcher , Daniel Ostanek published
The ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's pelotons
Cycling's official transfer window opened on Monday August 1, opening the floodgates for a wave of rider switches for 2023.
UCI rules dictate that new signings can only be announced from August 1 but in reality many of the big-name rider deals have already been done secretly in the last few months.
As these are confirmed, and as negotiations continue for the rest of the riders on the market – which includes more than 150 WorldTour riders – Cyclingnews will be keeping track of all movements with this dedicated Transfer Hub.
We'll update this page throughout the summer, autumn, and winter with every confirmed signing for 2023, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer gossip from the pro peloton.
The 2022-2023 market
With the racing scene at all levels getting back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the transfer market has settled back into a more familiar pattern. This year, however, there's the complication of WorldTour licences for 2023, which are still up for grabs.
The top-ranked 18 teams in the three-year cycle from 2020-2022 will qualify for cycling's top-tier from 2023-2025, with second-division squads Alpecin-Deceuninck and Arkéa-Samsic set to step up, meaning two current WorldTour teams will be relegated.
Loss of WorldTour status, even if there's the cushion of automatic wildcard invites to the biggest races, could be hugely damaging for a team's future, and could affect their ability to attract and even keep hold of riders. Lotto Soudal and Israel-Premier Tech are currently in the drop zone, while EF Education-EasyPost, BikeExchange-Jayco, and Movistar are also in danger.
The biggest names on this year's market are Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz. The former has been confirmed to leave QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and has enlisted a new agent to find him a new two-year deal that will allow him to try and break the Tour de France stage win record and then finish his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Carapaz, who has three Grand Tour podiums from three years at Ineos Grenadiers, has been heavily linked with a move to EF.
Both Cavendish and Carapaz are the only superstar riders from their respective teams who are up for grabs in 2023. All other top-level sprinters and realistic Grand Tour contenders, such as Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Primož Roglič, Egan Bernal, and Fabio Jakobsen are all under contract with their current teams.
Lorena Wiebes – Team DSM to SD Worx
Søren Kragh Andersen – Team DSM to Alpecin-Deceuninck
Alexander Kristoff – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert to Uno-X
Eddie Dunbar – Ineos Grenadiers to BikeExchange-Jayco
Rui Costa – UAE Team Emirates to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
Mike Teunissen – Jumbo-Visma to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
Leo Hayter – Hagens Berman Axeon to Ineos Grenadiers
Adam Yates is one big name who is on the market, with Ineos facing a headache of whether to keep him as they shuffle their decks. With Carapaz and Dylan van Baarle – who's on his way to Jumbo-Visma – set to leave, they have money to spend and have already attracted Thymen Arensman from Team DSM but are continuing their investment in youth, with a long-term contract extension for Tom Pidcock and a neo-pro deal for U23 Giro champion Leo Hayter.
Jumbo-Visma have had a storming season but are not resting on their laurels, with Van Baarle effectively a done deal and further links with Attila Valter, Jan Tratnik, Wilco Kelderman, and Thomas Gloag. UAE Team Emirates are set to add Tim Wellens but it remains to be seen if and how they strengthen the squad around Pogačar.
QuickStep have long-term security as new title sponsor Soudal switches Belgian teams, with Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe both under contract. Their sprinter's revolving door continues as Cavendish leaves and Belgian champion Tim Merlier comes in from Alpecin-Deceuninck, but there's work to be done to freshen a Classics core that fell below its lofty standards this spring.
In the women's market, star sprinter Lorena Wiebes is the biggest mover as she breaks her contract with Team DSM to move on to Dutch powerhouse SD Worx.
Elsewhere, Amanda Spratt is set to leave BikeExchange-Jayco after 11 years with Trek-Segafredo a possibility. Meanwhile, the American team has the futures of the expiring Ellen van Dijk, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Chloe Hosking to sort.
At UAE Team ADQ star riders Mavi Garcia and Marta Bastianelli are out of contract, and it's the same story at SD Worx with Christine Majerus and Elena Cecchini, and at Team DSM with Floortje Mackaij and Liane Lippert. Marta Cavalli's contract at FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope also expires this winter, though the Italian is likely to stay put after what has been a breakthrough 2022 season.
The women's market is set to spring to life a little later than the men's, with the return of the Tour de France Femmes recently marking a potential watershed moment for the commercial landscape of women's cycling.
Confirmed transfers - team by team
This is our index to all transfers that have been officially confirmed by teams.
Men's WorldTour
AG2R Citroën
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Alex Baudin (neo-pro)
|Clement Champoussin (Arkéa-Samsic)
|Mikaël Cherel (2023)
|Valentin Retailleau (neo-pro)
|Dorian Godon (2025)
|Stan Dewulf (2024)
Astana Qazaqstan
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Harold Martin López (neo-pro)
|Vincenzo Nibali (retires)
Bahrain Victorious
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
BikeExchange-Jayco
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers)
|Sam Bewley (retires)
|Simon Yates (2024)
|Rudy Porter (neo-pro)
|Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Michael Matthews (2025)
|Blake Quick (neo-pro)
|Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma)
Bora-Hansgrohe
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Cesare Benedetti (2024)
|Lennard Kämna (2023)
|Ben Zwiehoff (2024)
|Patrick Gamper (2023)
Cofidis
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Ion Izagirre (2024)
|Guillaume Martin (2024)
Team DSM
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Max Poole (neo-pro)
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Romain Bardet (2024)
|Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep)
|Martijn Tusveld (2024)
|Chris Hamilton (2025)
|Nils Eekhoff (2024)
|Kevin Vermaerke (2025)
|Florian Stork (2023)
EF Education-EasyPost
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
Groupama-FDJ
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Paul Penhoët (neo-pro)
|David Gaudu (2025)
|Reuben Thompson (neo-pro)
|Lenny Martinez (neo-pro)
|Romain Grégoire (neo-pro)
|Enzo Paleni (neo-pro)
|Laurence Pithie (neo-pro)
|Samuel Watson (neo-pro)
Ineos Grenadiers
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Leo Hayter (neo-pro)
|Eddie Dunbar (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|Tom Pidcock (2027)
|Josh Tarling (neo-pro)
|Richie Porte (retires)
|Filippo Ganna (2027)
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)
|Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X)
|Biniam Girmay (2026)
|Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
|Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Boy Van Poppel (2023)
|Dries De Pooter (neo-pro)
|Jan Hirt (Soudal-QuickStep)
|Simone Petilli (2023)
|Madis Mikhels (neo-pro)
|Loïc Vliegen (2023)
Israel-Premier Tech
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Mason Hollyman (neo-pro)
|Dario Frigo (neo-pro)
|Derek Gee (neo-pro)
Jumbo-Visma
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (2024)
|Tom Dumoulin (retires)
|Tiesj Benoot (2024)
|Chris Harper (BikeExchange-Jayco)
Lotto Soudal (becomes Lotto Dstny)
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Lennart Van Eetvelt (neo-pro)
|Philippe Gilbert (retires)
|Maxim Van Gils (2024)
|Arnaud De Lie (2024)
|Andreas Kron (2024)
|Sylvain Moniquet (2024)
|Sébastien Grignard (2024)
|Thomas De Gendt (2024)
Movistar Team
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Alejandro Valverde (retires)
|Enric Mas (2025)
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (becomes Soudal-QuickStep)
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|Mark Cavendish
|Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Iljo Keisse (retires)
|Casper Pedersen (Team DSM)
Trek-Segafredo
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Thibau Nys (neo-pro)
|Jasper Stuyven (2025)
|Bauke Mollema (2026)
|Mads Pedersen (2025)
UAE Team Emirates
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Rui Costa (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|Vegard Stake Laengen (2023)
|Fernando Gaviria
|Matteo Trentin (2023)
|Rui Oliveira (2023)
|Ivo Oliveira (2023)
Men's ProTeams
We're not including all the second-division teams in this hub, but we are covering the most important ones. Alpecin-Deceuninck and Arkéa-Samsic are set to be promoted to the WorldTour for 2023, TotalEnergies could grab automatic invites to the whole top-tier calendar, and B&B Hotels are rumoured to have significant new sponsorship.
Alpecin-Deceuninck
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM)
|Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep)
|Jasper Philipsen (2024)
|Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|Jensen Plowright (neo-pro)
|Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development)
Arkéa-Samsic
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Louis Barré (neo-pro)
|Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroën)
B&B Hotels-KTM
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Luca Mozzato (2025)
TotalEnergies
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Jason Tesson (neo-pro)
|Anthony Turgis (2025)
Uno-X
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|Stian Fredheim (neo-pro)
|Marcus Sander Hansen (neo-pro)
|Johannes Kulset (neo-pro)
Women's WorldTour
BikeExchange-Jayco
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo)
|Urška Zigart (2024)
Canyon-Sram
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Elise Chabbey (2024)
Team DSM
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx)
|Juliette Labous (2024)
|Pfeiffer Georgi (2025)
EF Education-Tibco SVB
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Evita Muzic (2025)
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (2024)
|Victorie Guilman (2024)
|Jade De Wiel (2025)
|Marie Le Net (2025)
|Vittoria Guazzini (2025)
Human Powered Health
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Lily Williams (2023)
|Nina Buijsman (2023)
Jumbo-Visma
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Riejanne Markus (2025)
Liv Racing Xstra
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
Movistar
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Aude Biannic (2024)
|Annemiek van Vleuten (2023)
Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
SD Worx
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
Trek-Segafredo
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Amalie Dideriksen (Uno-X)
|Shirin Van Anrooij (2025)
|Letizia Paternoster (BikeExchange-Jayco)
UAE Team ADQ
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
Uno-X
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo)
Women's Continental Teams
AG Insurance-NXTG
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Britt Knaven (2023)
|Lone Meertens (2023)
|Ilse Pluimers (2023)
|Ally Wollaston (2023)
|Maud Rijnbeek (2023)
|Gaia Masetti (2023)
|Julia Borgström (2023)
Ceratizit-WNT
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
|Lisa Brennauer (retires)
Le Col-Wahoo
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
Lotto Soudal Ladies
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
Parkhotel Valkenburg
|IN
|OUT
|EXTENDED
Rumour Mill
This is where we'll cover all the possible moves that are yet to be officially confirmed. These will cover transfer activity Cyclingnews has learned about as well as the most significant rumours from other sources.
|RIDER
|FROM
|TO
|STRENGTH RATING
|Richard Carapaz
|Ineos Grenadiers
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Highly likely
|Mark Cavendish
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|Leaving QuickStep and speaking to multiple teams
|Thymen Arensman
|Team DSM
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Effectively done
|Dylan van Baarle
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Jumbo-Visma
|Effectively done
|Tim Wellens
|Lotto Soudal
|UAE Team Emirates
|Effectively done
|Fernando Gaviria
|UAE Team Emirates
|Unlikely to be renewed at UAE
|Wilco Kelderman
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Jumbo-Visma
|Likely
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.