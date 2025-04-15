Relegation Watch 2025: XDS Astana's momentum accelerates as Picnic-PostNL, Arkéa-B&B Hotels stall in Spring Classics

By published

XDS Astana on track to surpass Picnic-PostNL, Cofidis

Simone Velasco (XDS Astana) finishes stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country
Simone Velasco contributed the most points for XDS Astana over the past two weeks with 8th place in Itzulia and the GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been two weeks since our last relegation watch, and the team to watch is once again XDS Astana, who shrugged off a bit of a March slump and put themselves back on track for remaining in the WorldTour.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.