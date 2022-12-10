These are the 2023 team kits

The 2023 road season is almost upon and we're starting to see some of the new colours that will make up the peloton's pallette next season.

With that, we're launching the Cyclingnews guide to 2023 team kits, where you'll be able to find all the designs across the men's and women's pelotons in one handy place. We will update this page with every new reveal and every new kit that emerges. A few - we're looking at you EF Education-EasyPost, will likely have to wait until the new year, but the next two weeks, which is prime pre-season training camp time, should see an influx of 2023 kits.

We expect some to remain the same, some will feature only subtle developments (UAE Team Emirates, Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain Victorious), but there'll be some bold new stuff to marvel at, too, including a big revamp at Groupama-FDJ that has dropped already.

Have a scroll through the kits and we'll keep this page updated right through to the start of the season.

Bahrain Victorious

This isn't much of a departure for Bahrain Victorious, but it does seem like an upgrade. The bright orange and red colour scheme of 2022 is retained but in a wholly bolder arrangement.

For starters, there's more black, with a swathe across the chest and more at the bottom of the jersey. The diamond patterning is also more pronounced and stands out more. There's even some lined golden detailing on the front and rear.

Most importantly, the electric blue trim on the sleeves is still there.

Groupama-FDJ

Who saw this coming? FDJ have always been white, blue, and red - and predominantly white. 2014's royal blue number was the only real exception to that rule.

Some wondered if they might go green, given the branding of title sponsor Groupama, but no, they've gone navy.

The royal blue does get a good look-in, with three separate asymmetric panels on the front and rear of the jersey, plus detailing on the sleeve, trim, and collar. And the sponsor names and logos still pop out in white with flashes of red.

In fact, the whole thing is tied together by the vertical stripes of white and red running up the zip line.

Soudal-QuickStep

The Belgian team changes sponsors for 2023, becoming Soudal-QuickStep, nicking one from rivals Lotto Soudal, no less. As such, this new jersey has a very strange, 'merger' feel to it, with Soudal not only bringing their name but also their brand's thick red block of colour.

Elsewhere, the traditional blue of Patrick Lefevere's team is retained but this time in a more dynamic multi-tone pattern. There's another liberal splash of white, this time moving from just the sleeves onto the whole middle section.

This was the design unveiled when the team announced the new sponsorship in the summer, so we'll see if they make any further tweaks before the season.

Remco Evenepoel will race in the rainbow jersey until August, while Julian Alaphilippe, Yves Lampaert and Fabio Jakobsen will wear the blue, white and red team colours.

Trek-Segafredo

Another team with subtle tweaks for 2023, Trek-Segafredo continue the overall aesthetic of the past two years, but with a new twist.

The fronts of the jerseys are still crisp white with a thick sash across the chest - still red in the case of the men but now navy for the women. The sleeves have gone from white, to red for the men and light blue (the colour of the sash in 2022) for the women.

However, it's the rear that features the real twist. "Business in front, party in back," is how the team have billed it. They've also spoken of going from "mild to wild".

The result is a pattern made up of equal signs and checkerboards. Up close, it's headache-inducing but it's intended to stand out from afar, making it easy to spot the team's riders on TV from the helicopter shots.

UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates have switched up their kit suppliers for 2023, moving from Gobik to Italian brand Pissei.

However, there's no major changes here. The sleeves are now jet black, rather than flared with red like the last two years. But that's about it. It's still mainly white with the splash of red in the middle.

The biggest changes at UAE Team Emirates are with their 2023 Colnago bikes, which will be equipped with Shimano components, Enve wheels and Continental tyres.