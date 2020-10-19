Jumbo-Visma, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Sunweb all swap bikes for 2021

Three WorldTour teams have concurrently announced new bike sponsorship deals for 2021, with Jumbo-Visma, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Sunweb all finding new partnerships with Cervélo, Bianchi, and Scott, respectively.

In the first of the three changes, the Jumbo-Visma team will step away from their seven-year deal with Bianchi, originally penned when the team ran as Belkin Pro Cycling Team. For 2021 and beyond, both the men's squad and the newly-formed women's iteration will ride aboard Cervélo bikes.

Until today, Cervélo had found a home at Team Sunweb. Their deal began more recently, ahead of the 2019 season, and coincided with the launch of the radical-looking S5 aero bike. That partnership now comes to a close as Sunweb have signed a deal that will see both men's and women's teams riding aboard Scott bikes for 2021 and beyond.

To complete the triangle of changes, Scott's eight-year agreement with GreenEDGE Cycling will end, and the Mitchelton-Scott team will take the now-vacant spot at Bianchi. With it will come a name change for the Australian outfit, although the details of this are yet to be announced.

As of January 1, 2021, Jumbo-Visma will be given the choice of Cervelo's S5 aero bike, the lighter-weight R5, the P5 time trial bike, as well as the recently-released Caledonia, a race bike built for the cobbles. Mitchelton-Scott will likely be given the same choice of bikes that afforded Jumbo-Visma's 2020 season, which included the Oltre XR4 and the Aquila time trial bike. However with ongoing concerns over the weight of the Oltre XR4 Disc, Bianchi might also offer its new, lightweight Specialissima Disc, which was recently added to the UCI's list of approved frames and forks.

It has been confirmed that Team Sunweb will be given the Addict RC and the new Foil for road races, alongside the Plasma time trial bike.

"After eight years with GreenEdge Cycling / Mitchelton-SCOTT, we believe it was time for a change and we found in Team Sunweb the ideal partner for a new start,’’ explained Pascal Ducrot, vice president of Scott Sports.

All three teams have been using Shimano groupsets for the 2020 season, so it's unlikely there will be any change on that front, however, the announcements do open up the rim vs disc brakes debate.

Despite Jumbo-Visma's continued use of rim brakes in 2020, this is widely rumoured to be due to the overall weight of the disc-brake-equipped Oltre XR4 and the fact that a rim-brake option exists. Conversely, while similar weight concerns have been raised Cervelo's disc-brake-equipped models, the S5 and R5 are effectively committed to discs. Although, Sunweb's Søren Kragh Andersen and Marc Hirschi have both been seen riding a rim-brake-equipped R5 that is no longer available to the public, so it remains to be seen exactly what the Jumbo-Visma team will actually choose on race days.

Interestingly, Mitchelton-Scott have been committed to disc brakes throughout 2020, but unless Bianchi is planning to launch a new lighter-weight aero bike, it could be that the team moves back to rim brakes, at least in part. The only foregone conclusion on this subject is that Sunweb's mixed usage will become a full commitment to disc brakes, such is offered by Scott's range.