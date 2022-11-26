Black Friday winter cycling clothing 2022 - Get ready for the cold at the best prices of the season

Right now is the perfect time to take advantage of Black Friday winter cycling clothing deals. We have our larger list covering Black Friday Cycling Clothing but we also wanted to get a little more specific with winter gear.

Most new riders will start in the summer and the process of finding the right gear is more forgiving as the weather is warm, but as we transition from long sunny days to short days and cold rides you might find yourself with some big needs. Even if you've been riding for a number of years though, there always seems to be pieces in your collection that need upgrading or replacing.

I've spent years riding in the cold even though I am someone who runs cold. What that has meant is a constant search to optimise every part of my winter cycling clothing. I've covered recommendations in a variety of buyers' guides on different topics but now it's time to pick some Black Friday winter cycling clothing deals. I've gone head to toe and looked to include a few pieces in each category that will keep you warm and comfortable but are also getting great black Friday discounts. Keep reading if you are looking to stay warm this winter and save some money.

Quick Black Friday winter cycling kit deals

Things are usually pretty fluid over the Black Friday weekend, with prices regularly fluctuating. We have our Black Friday live blog, as well as an overarching hub of the best Black Friday bike deals, and we try and stay on top of things for your benefit, but if you want to dive into the deep end yourself the links below will take you to places that are putting on big sales on cycling clothing.

Quick deals USA

Quick deals UK

Black Friday winter cycling kit deals

Winter Helmets

The idea of a winter specific helmet might sound a little bit out there but if you spend a lot of time riding in the rain, or cold, you'll find it's a big upgrade. Instead of hassling with a summer helmet specifically designed to stay cool, the right tool for the job does exist.

(opens in new tab) POC Ventral Tempus Spin

Amazon US: $179.95 $159 (opens in new tab) | Chain Reaction UK: £270.00 £94.50 (opens in new tab) When it comes to performance helmets, there's only choice on the market with a rain specific design, the POC Ventral Tempus. POC makes some of the best helmets on the market anyway and they've taken a summer helmet and added a non-removable cover to keep the rain off your head. We originally reviewed the Spin version of this helmet but since then the brand has switched away from using their own Spin technology and instead adopted MIPS. They are both rotational impact technologies but the older helmet is available at the best price.



Read our POC Ventral Tempus Spin helmet review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Bern Watts 2.0 MIPS

REI US: $100.00 $69.93 (opens in new tab) If you are looking for a commuter style helmet then Bern has an option that might be worth considering. It's a standard vented summer helmet but there is the Watts 2.0 Winter Kit available. It's an extra purchase but with a few small changes you've got an insulated helmet that Bern will work for skiing as well.

Winter Accessories

Even when you've got the big items covered, it's the accessories like hats, gloves, shoes covers, socks, and neck warmers that can make or break a ride. For a lot of people it's relatively easy to pick a great jacket but getting these details right takes a long time and there seems to always be another option that you still need to get.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto ROS Gloves

Wiggle UK: £75.00 £50.00 (opens in new tab) | Backcountry US: $69.99 $52.49 (opens in new tab) Given five stars in our Perfetto Gloves review, these are a great low-profile option for rides down to around freezing. They're fleece-lined, made using water-resistant materials and they're immensely comfortable.

(opens in new tab) Endura Pro SL Winter Cap

Moosejaw US: $39.99 $29.98 (opens in new tab) | Cyclestore UK: £31.99 £28.47 (opens in new tab) There's a philosophy I like that says when a company comes from the cold, they know how to make great cold weather gear. Endura comes from Scotland and they definitely know how to make gear with both great prices and excellent functionality. The Pro SL winter cap has a peak to help with rain plus DWR treated Thermoroubaix and windproof fabrics for the rest of your head, ears, and the back of your neck.

(opens in new tab) dhb Deep Winter FLT Glove

Wiggle US: $46 $18 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £36.00 £14.40 (opens in new tab) Winter is coming, that much is undeniable, and while many of us will hide away in our spare bedroom riding on Zwift, the hardiest among us will don a pair of dhb Deep Winter FLT gloves and embrace the cold. If that's you, you'll benefit from waterproof and windproof fabrics, reflective detailing, a foam-padded palm, and silicone grippers on your braking fingers.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Head Thingy

Backcountry US: $24.95 $16.97 (opens in new tab) | Tredz UK: £20 £15.99 (opens in new tab) The Castelli Head Thingy is a life saver in the cold and the kind of thing you can have kicking around for a lot of years. It’s a neck warmer but the trick is that it’s longer than most. It’s great when you want to pull it up over your face and it’s even possible to use it as a hat. It comes in a variety of weights and colours but we’ve found a couple that are on sale.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Winter Weight Merino Sock

Wiggle US (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) $20.00 $11.00 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) £16.00 £9.00 (opens in new tab) Finding the right socks for winter riding will change your whole perspective on what it's like to spend time in the cold. When your feet are cold it's impossible to have a decent time. Keeping them warm and comfortable is all about keeping them dry and that means not only water from the outside but also perspiration. Merino is the perfect luxury and dhb has an incredible deal on high-quality merino socks.

(opens in new tab) Castelli RoS 2 Overshoes

Backcountry US (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) $99.99 $74.99 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sports UK (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) £90.00 £45.00 (opens in new tab)

With a fleecy interior and waterproof outer, the Castelli RoS 2 overshoes are great for riding through the worst that winter can throw at us. With winter very much on the horizon, these won't hang around at this price.

Winter Tops

The range of what you need to keep your upper body warm is wide. It varies both depending on how late in the season but also where you live. For some people, just a thermal jersey is enough to make it through a full winter while others will need the warmest jacket they can find. Whatever you need, we've found a range of options at great prices.

(opens in new tab) Föhn Polartec Thermal Pro Fleece

Wiggle US (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) $100.00 $37.00 (opens in new tab) | Chain Reaction UK (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) £80.00 £25.00 (opens in new tab) More of an off-bike or casual top, this one, but at 69% off we thought it was worth a share. Whether you're using it on a gravel ride or commuting to work, the Polartec material will keep you warm and c

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Women's Thermal Jersey

Wiggle US (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) $100.00 $47.00 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK (opens in new tab): (opens in new tab) £85.00 £50.00 (opens in new tab) Grab over 40% off dhb's women's thermal Aeron jersey in a range of colours and sizes perfect for keeping you warm as a top layer or under a thicker jacket.

(opens in new tab) Bontrager Circuit Womens Jersey | 30% off

(opens in new tab)Was $99.99 | Now $69.99

Take advantage of the Trek Bikes apparel sale with 30% off the Bontrager Circuit jersey, a lightweight breathable long-sleeve jersey for spring and autumn.

(opens in new tab) Perfetto RoS 2 Limited Edition Jacket: $279.99 $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

25% off - A limited edition version of the esteemed winter garment, benefitting from the same impressive rainproof tech and race-ready fit, but in a stunning dark red colourway.

(opens in new tab) Sportful Supergiara Thermal Jersey | up to 49% off at Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab)

Was $159.99 | Now from $75.77

Sportful's gravel-specific thermal jersey is discounted in four colourways, with a minimum of 38% off. It's made from 2-layer thermal fabrics and features reflective details for low-light conditions.

(opens in new tab) Sportful Supergiara Women's Jacket

Wiggle US: $399.80 $60 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sport UK: £235.00 £53.00 (opens in new tab) The Supergiara range is designed for gravel riding. it comes equipped with a tonne of pockets (nine, actually). It also helps that it's incredibly comfortable, hardwearing, oh and hugely discounted too.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey

Amazon US: $239.99 $ 133.49 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sports UK: £220.00 £95.00 (opens in new tab) If riding hard through winter is your preference, then the Perfetto RoS jacket is a great choice. It's a little tighter cut than the Alpha RoS jackets, so if you prefer a slightly looser fit, we'd suggest sizing up. It's available in five colours with at least 43% off.

(opens in new tab) Endura Hummvee Waterproof Hooded MTB Jacket

Amazon US: $124.99 $93.74 (opens in new tab) | Chain Reaction UK: £109.99 £55.00 (opens in new tab) Based in Scotland, Endura know a thing or three about riding in bad weather, and the Waterproof Hooded Hummvee jacket is as much proof as you'll need. With a two-layer fabric that's waterproof and windproof, but also breathable, it's built to stave off all weathers. There's also a large hood, a chest pocket, and adjustable cuffs and hem.

(opens in new tab) Sportful Supergiara Jacket

Competitive Cyclist US: $249.95 $187.46 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sport: UK £235.00 £68.00 (opens in new tab) Designed for gravel riding, the SuperGiara comes with nine - yes, nine - pockets. It's made using DWR-coated softshell material, with warming Thermore insulation on the inside.

(opens in new tab) Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer

Amazon US: $52.50 $44.63 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £40.00 £16.00 (opens in new tab) Designed with a high-tech polyester, the Craft Active Extreme base layer sits close to the skin, and wicks away sweat quickly whilst keeping you protected against cold air from the outside. It's available in five colours across all sizes.

(opens in new tab) Sportful Monocrom Thermal Jersey

Mike's Bikes USA: $159.99 $99.77 (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab)This long-sleeved thermal jersey is constructed from high-stretch fabric and uses a dye technique that results in unique colouring for each jersey produced.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Rain Defence Polartec Jacket

Wiggle US: $190.00 $76.00 (opens in new tab)| Wiggle UK: $190.00 $76.00 (opens in new tab)



Head out rain or shine with dhb's Rain Defence water-resistant jacket, complete with insulating Polartec Shield Pro technology.

(opens in new tab) Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib Shell Jacket

Backcountry US: $150.00 $112.50 (opens in new tab) | Cycle Store UK: £199.99 £59.98

(opens in new tab)

Constructed from three-layer four-way stretch AmFIB Softshell fabric, the Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib jacket offers windproofing, water resistance and breathability.

(opens in new tab) Sportful DR Jacket

Competitive Cyclist US: $175.00 $131.25 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £195.00 £68.25

(opens in new tab)This jacket is designed for gravel riding, with a range of pockets on the rear, inside and on the chest. It's got a slightly loose race fit, with decent levels of waterproofing and wind protection. You can get it in two colours across most sizes, although stock is already running low.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron All Winter Softshell

Chainreaction Cycles US: $170 $85 (opens in new tab)| Wiggle UK: £135.00 £67.50

(opens in new tab)

This budget softshell is a well-fitted road jersey designed for winter riding. Like many of the best winter cycling jackets (opens in new tab), it's not actually waterproof, but water-resistant enough while breathable which makes it a great choice for hard riding.

(opens in new tab) Assos Mille GT EVO Winter Jacket

Jenson US $319.00 $187.94 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sport UK £230.00 £89.00

(opens in new tab)

The Assos Mille GT EVO jacket (opens in new tab) was awarded five stars in our review, thanks to its huge pockets, low bulk and perfect fit. It's one of those jackets that is lovely to own, but expensive to buy. Luckily, that last part has been undone by the Black Friday sales, with a huge 61% off at Sigma.

Winter Bottoms

When it comes to keeping your legs warm in the winter, you can get away with a lot less than you might think. That said, winter tights are one of the most comfortable pieces of cycling clothing you can own. The first time you swap bib shorts and leg warmers for a pair of tights, you'll thank yourself for buying them.

(opens in new tab) dhb Women's Thermal Bib Tight

Wiggle US: $75.00 $37.00 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £60.00 £30.00 (opens in new tab)



These women's bib tights are a seriously affordable route into comfortable winter road cycling. They come with a warm fleecy interior fabric, Elastic Interface chamois, reflective details for added visibility and environmentally-friendly Bluesign-approved fabrics.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights

Wiggle US: $144.30 $70.00 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £130.00 £65.00 (opens in new tab)



Castelli's Explore Velocissimo bib tights are made using a brushed warming Thermoflex fabric to keep you warm. The renowned Kiss Air 2 seat pad continues the comfort theme, and the reflective ankle zippers offer an increase in visibility as well as ease of getting them on and off.

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights | 50% off at Wiggle

(opens in new tab)Was £80.00 | Now £40.00

Don't suffer the cold this winter, treat yourself to a pair of these dhb Classic thermal bibs and you'll not only get access to fleecy Roubaix lycra with an Elastic Interface pad but an extended frontal zip, reflective details and a handsome 50% discount. What's more, it's all Bluesign-approved fabric so it's better for the environment.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0

Wiggle US: $130.00 $65.00 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £100.00 £50.00 (opens in new tab)



The Roubaix tights are made using a soft fleecy interior and DWR coated for a water-resistant exterior. They use an Elastic Interface chamois pad for comfort and are made using environmentally friendly Bluesign-approved fabrics.

How to choose the right product at the right price

Winter cycling has drastically changed over the last few years. At one point I would start by commiserating about what it takes to spend long hours in cold weather. It's something many of us still do and there are unforgettable adventures to be had. At this point though, you have to think about what weather you are actually going to brave. For many modern cyclists, bad weather means it's time to investigate our list of the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals. With that in mind, keep reading to get an idea of some of the considerations when shopping for Black Friday winter cycling clothes.

How do you keep your upper body warm? We have buyers' guides for both the best winter cycling jackets and the best waterproof cycling jackets. The reason is that it takes a much different setup for dealing with rain. If that's what you plan to try and tackle, you are going to need to look for a hard-shell jacket. Only a hard-shell can hold up against rain for any length of time. Hard-shell jackets also tend to last longer and are an excellent choice for off-road riding where you expect to get dirty. The downside to a hard-shell jacket is that it's very difficult to get them to breathe as well. If you plan to ride for a bit less time, or in drier weather, then you will want to look for a softshell. There's nothing more comfortable than the right softshell. It will feel like a heavier thermal jersey and it will breathe with no issue. The only problem is even the best softshell will become overwhelmed and saturated with water after too long in the rain. A softshell can also be difficult to get clean and at the low end, they tend to be more expensive.

How do you keep your lower body warm? If you've never ridden in seriously bad weather, you might have been just fine with a pair of summer bib shorts and leg warmers. That strategy can take you a long way but it's also never as comfortable as a good pair of bib tights. The way that leg warmers fold at the knees, plus the silicone grip at the top, always holds them back a bit. If you've never felt like you wanted to spend the money on bib tights, this is your chance. Grab a great deal on something during Black Friday and you'll wonder why you waited so long. For those who know they are planning to tackle seriously bad weather, you know how great bib tights are. What you might not realise is that adding a pair of hardshell pants will take your cold weather riding up another level. Not only does a hardshell pant keep your legs warmer but the right pair also does a better job of keeping your feet dry. If that sounds worth exploring, you might also want to look for a different pair of bib tights. Something lighter and lacking an external coating will pair better under another layer.