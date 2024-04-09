Sport's strangest hall of fame: Inside the Roubaix shower block

By Will Jones
published

Why this ancient concrete hall is a living shrine, and what it’s like to be in there with the riders

Roubaix showers
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Fans of celebrities have the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and sports fans are usually able to visit a museum dedicated to their favourite team, but for cycling fans, an unassuming shower block in northern France acts as something of a combination of the two.

Constructed in the 1940's the block sits a little way behind the final turn into the Roubaix Velodrome. If you didn't know it was there you’d be unlikely to stumble across it, but even after battling over the toughest terrain road cycling can offer for hundreds of kilometres, riders trickle in, eschewing the more modern facilities on offer in their team buses. Why? It's part of cycling folklore.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1