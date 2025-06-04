Recommended reading

'I sat down on a chair yesterday… and then I woke up an hour later' - Larry Warbasse's recovery and recollections from the Giro d'Italia

By published

In his final column from the Giro, the US rider recalls breakaways, big efforts and meeting the new pope

ROME ITALY JUNE 01 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Tudor Pro Cycling competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 21 a 1448km stage from Rome to Rome UCIWT on June 01 2025 in Rome Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last few days since the Giro d'Italia have been quite a whirlwind, but I’m happy to be sitting in my garden as I write this, my dog Blanco resting between my legs on the lawn furniture. I’ve been spending the last 48 hours or so trying to recover from my fatigued stupor. 

When you’re in the midst of a three-week tour, you feel the fatigue. Your legs are heavy, there are permanent bags under your eyes, and each morning it gets a little harder to get out of bed. It’s not until you re-enter the normal world, however, that you realise how tired you really are. Then you have “normal” human beings to compare yourself to. Until you leave the Grand Tour bubble, you don’t realise the true extent of your fatigue. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.