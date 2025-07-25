Two good, two bad, too late – Philippa York analyses the tactical miscalculations of the key stages of the 2025 Tour de France

The third week of any Grand Tour is always an intriguing time. The race scenarios and tactics become more and more focused as the riders become more fatigued and irritable. Each stage is another opportunity to salvage some kind of a result for those who have been invisible.

On Mont Ventoux, Team Visma–Lease a Bike got their tactics at the Tour de France absolutely spot on. Wout van Aert, Victor Campenaerts, Simon Yates and Sepp Kuss laid down the foundations for the attack that everyone knew was coming from Jonas Vingegaard.

It was impressive to watch as they followed the plan, and it was obvious they had all done their homework on where they could be most effective. There are two spots on that ascent which lend themselves to a big acceleration that very few can even contemplate, and Jonas duly obliged.

The first of those is just under four kilometres from Chalet Reynard and requires a long period out of the saddle to maintain the effort. The second, about one kilometre from Chalet Reynard, is the section where the gradient steepens again after the Chalet Reynard false flat. Each of those moments hurts in different ways, but those are the places where the race is potentially decided.

Once out of the trees with the summit in view, the wind can influence proceedings, so best not to wait if you feel strong. Vingegaard nailed each attack, right gearing, he led into each point beautifully, and the Dane went fast enough to blow everyone away. Except for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), that is.

Admittedly, the first attack had hurt him, so the next try was worth doing just in case the yellow jersey hadn’t recovered. He had, but Jonas was back climbing at his best, and morale must have been up.

The tactical execution was without fault, and if Pogačar hadn’t been up to the task, then his morale and time gap would have taken a beating.

Back in the battle for the third spot in the general classification, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe had stayed well out of the way of the two best riders and concentrated on distancing Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) by firing off Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), going nearly forty seconds clear in the process. The white jersey wearer moved two minutes clear of the young Scot, and Roglič showed signs that he had sights on moving up and over the Team Picnic PostNL rider too.

Dissecting stage 18

The selection on stage 18, where UAE had two players in the key battle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 18, the big Alpine day out, was looking good for both Team Visma–Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe – it would be hard for the Dane to distance Pogačar, but there was no reason not to try. Lipowitz and Roglič could do the old one-two tactics on Onley and hopefully profit from the Team Visma–Lease a Bike pace setting.

Both scenarios were from the standard section of the professional race craft information centre and there was no reason to do anything much different because experience has shown both tactics are valid.

From the first climb, Col de Glandon, things were looking perfect. Roglič and Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) were in the break, meaning the pressure was on UAE Team Emirates-XRG to keep them under control, which they did, allowing the usual three-minute-long leash. Maybe that tight control was a slight mistake, but Pogačar had demons to exorcise from his 2023 visit to Col de Loze. Given half a chance, if the gap wasn’t too big to the front, he would consider the possibility of another stage win.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG could have let the gap go out further and negate Jorgenson being useful to Vingegaard when he attacked, but they chose not to, probably because Onley and Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) were without enough support to take on the responsibility. Arkéa-B&B Hotels were in real difficulty keeping their leader within sight of the GC group.

Onto the Madeleine and, as predicted, Team Visma–Lease a Bike deployed their resources and the race took a major step forward. When Vingegaard attacked, again perfectly set up, Pogačar followed, and very quickly they both went across to the front group. The yellow jersey is isolated, just as Team Visma–Lease a Bike wanted. With Jorgenson to do the descent and hard graft in the valley to the bottom of Courchevel, they could prevent the return on any UAE Team Emirates-XRG support for Pogačar. Textbook scenario.

However, at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Lipowitz tried to follow the top two and failed and was stuck in a windy no-man's land for the last third of the Madeleine. There were two choices: Roglič waits for him on the descent and they likely come back taking a few risks, or the white jersey wearer sits up and waits for the Onley group, which has the UAE Team Emirates-XRG helpers in it. The latter might ride in the valley, hoping they can return to help Pogačar at the beginning of the final climb.

It was a decision for the DS in the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe car to take, thus saving Lipowitz energy he would need later on Col de Loze. The worst thing they could do is leave Lipowitz to do all the descent and valley alone. If they don’t send Roglič back to help, then at a minimum, they need to talk with Team Ineos Grenadiers, who has Thymen Arensman (Team Ineos Grenadiers) just 15 to 20 seconds in front, also alone.

It’s a long pedalling descent and it’s windy, so two will be better than both being on their own.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe made the wrong choice, though, and Roglič stays in the front group. Lipowitz can’t catch Arensman and doesn’t wait for the Onley group, where Team Picnic PostNL and Arkéa-B&B Hotels are chasing.

Big mistake.

He was spending energy he couldn't afford and Roglič was serving no purpose in front. Unless, of course, he sees himself overtaking the young German for that third podium place if he hangs on to Jonas and Tadej long enough.

The Unravelling

Vingegaard landed several attacks on Pogačar but none stuck (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next phase in the valley is where it all goes wrong for Team Visma–Lease a Bike. Jorgenson has been on the front with almost no help, even though Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team), Ben O’Connor (Team Jayco AlUla) and Einer Reyes (Movistar Team) could have been offered a few favours in exchange for a smidgen of assistance. The American was tired and at the end of his tether, so when Arensman and Lipowitz finally made it to the front again, all cohesion left the group. No one wanted to work.

O’Connor sensed that now was his chance, attacked and took Rubio and Jorgenson with him. Vingegaard looked at Pogačar, who looked at Gall, and they all sat up in a stalemate. All except for Lipowitz, who made another error, and he set off on his own, even though he just got back and had spent too much energy already to be sure he’d survive the last climb. Did he believe he would catch the three leaders, or was he thinking he needed a few minutes' head start before it all kicked off again on the way up to Courchevel and Col de Loze? Whatever was going on, it was another mistake that the guys in the team car needed to manage. Again, they did nothing.

For the second group, the discord up front was their blessing, and they were back in the game in no time at all. Team Visma–Lease a Bike had used up their resources, but now they had given free minutes away to the three in the lead and allowed UAE Team Emirates-XRG helpers back to pace Pogačar. Cue more misery for Team Visma–Lease a Bike at the foot of the final climb as Jorgenson is dropped from the front immediately and is caught by the GC group now under the control of Jhonatan Narváez and Adam Yates for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

They set a pace which stopped any chance of a long-range attack from Vingegaard and reeled in Lipowitz, who never looked likely to catch O’Connor and Rubio. On the contrary, he was completely blown and in trouble. O’Connor was alone, having attacked Rubio, and the Australian was holding the gap, which meant Pogačar’s hopes of winning are slim. He won’t test Vingegaard in case he’s countered.

So the main action is by elimination – ejecting riders out of the back of the GC group. Gall is dropped and Roglič is swinging, so his hopes of a third place are gone. When Vingegaard eventually accelerated, Pogačar reacted straight away, but so did Oscar Onley.

From Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, seemingly comfortable in third and maybe looking at fourth place, they finished in disarray. Lipowitz’s lead over Onley is reduced to just 21 seconds, and Roglič – after spending all day in front – fell back to the position he was in before Mont Ventoux.

They had messed up in a big way and it was the Directeur Sportifs who had most of the responsibility. Roglič has some part in it as he ought to have waited for Lipowitz, but really, the German would have been best to stay in the second group on the Madeleine. He definitely sealed his own fate when he was on his own at the foot of Courchevel. What they were all thinking we might never know.

For Team Visma–Lease a Bike, they tried, and it was going well until Jorgenson stopped riding, and they gave away free minutes. That allowed the return of Adam Yates and Jhonatan Narváez. Then they made the assumption that Jonas was still good and paced the beginning of Courchevel before UAE Team Emirates-XRG took over. Why did they let Jorgenson ride with Ben O’Connor and Rubio instead of ignoring the lack of co-operation and just ride to the final ascent when they had Pogačar isolated?

The winners, losers, and the finale

Ben O'Connor and Jayco-AlUla were the true tactical winners of stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The real winners of the day were Team Picnic PostNL and Ben O’Connor, because they used their experience and resources when all else around them were panicking. The Team Jayco AlUla rider stayed calm in the break and then attacked at the right time when he recognised what was happening. That he was strong enough to hold on to the finish showed a lot of patience.

Now Oscar Onley can believe he has a real chance of that third podium spot, all because he stayed within his limits and didn’t panic when Vingegaard and Co went up the road.

As is often the case, cohesion in the front group between GC leaders fell apart, and with reinforcements arriving from behind gaps that looked unbridgeable can disappear in an instant. The Dutch squad recognised the situation wasn’t lost, and then Onley backed that up with a top performance on Col de Loze.

With no Col des Saisies on the final day in the Alps, it’s too late. Barring an accident, it will be impossible to dethrone Tadej Pogačar – not that he would have struggled there, but it was an opportunity for a break to form. The Col du Pré is brutal, but there’ll probably be a regrouping over Cormet de Roselend, and then it comes down to a final battle on the long haul up to La Plagne. The fight for third place and the Young rider classification will be the