Tour de France Femmes GC analysis – 'Poker face' on Col du Granier as top contenders wait for decisive day in the Alps

'My race is tomorrow' says Ferrand-Prévot, one of seven riders separated by just 48 seconds – including Vollering, Niewiadoma-Phinney, and Gigante

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Tour de Frances Femmes main contenders remain clustered together on time heading into the penultimate stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Tour de France Femmes were aiming for maximum GC tension heading into the final weekend of the race, and they've achieved just that, albeit at the expense of a dynamic battle for the yellow jersey throughout the week.

Once again, stage 7 of the race, a 160km run from Bourg-en-Bresse over two second-category climbs, including the Col du Granier to Chambéry, saw the top favourites race to the line with no major movements.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

