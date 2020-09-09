Tour de France bikes: A closer look at Tadej Pogacar's Colnago V3RS

Image 1 of 17 Tadej Pogacar's lightweight, aerodynamic race bike for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 2 of 17 He's riding the Colnago V3Rs (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 3 of 17 Complete with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 17 His Super Record chainset is fitted with 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 5 of 17 Which is paired with a 12-speed cassette (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 17 He is using disc brakes (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 7 of 17 Courtesy of Campagnolo's flat-mount calipers (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 8 of 17 His choice of wheels for stage 10 was Campagnolo's Bora WTO 60, wrapped in tubeless tyres (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 9 of 17 Stages shoulder the responsibility of measuring Pogačar's power (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 10 of 17 This data is then sent to the same brand's Dash computer (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 11 of 17 The V3Rs comes fitted with Deda's Alanera integrated bar-stem combo. We estimate it to be 42cm wide and 140mm long (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 12 of 17 Here's what was on the menu for stage 10 (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 13 of 17 He is using Prologo's Scratch M5 saddle (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 14 of 17 He's using Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 15 of 17 Although he's been spotted using the latest Tour de France limited edition version of the same pedals (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 16 of 17 Elite provides bottle cages, with its 20g Vico Carbon cages (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates) Image 17 of 17 Pogacar's race number is held in place with a 3D-printed number holder (Image credit: John Wakefield / UAE Team Emirates)

Despite losing 1:21 in the crosswinds of Stage 7, Tadej Pogačar has looked the strongest GC contender in this year's Tour de France so far. On stage 8 he put in a decisive acceleration - and subsequently a record-breaking ascent of the Col de Peyresourde - to take back 40 seconds on his closest rivals. He then went on to win stage 9 ahead of Roglič - breaking Marc Hirschi's heart in the process - to further close the gap.

As we head back east towards the Alps, Pogačar sits just 7th at 44 seconds behind leader Primož Roglič, and save for any more crosswind mishaps in the lead-up, should light up stages 16 to 19 - four consecutive mountain stages punctuated by the second rest day - as he looks to further close the gap to his friend, rival, and fellow countryman.

Riding for UAE Team Emirates, Pogačar has a wide choice of technology at his disposal. Sponsored by Colnago, he has the Concept aero bike, the lightweight C64, or the combined lightweight-aero V3Rs in his stable. On each of which, he will run Campagnolo Super Record EPS, but can choose from rim or disc brake groupsets, and for his Campagnolo wheels, he has a choice of tubular or tubeless tyres.

The 21-year-old Slovenian has been riding Colnago's V3Rs, taking full advantage of the bike industry's latest aero-combined-with-lightweight trend.

He's specced it with disc brakes, and for the most part, tubeless technology courtesy of Vittoria Corsa Speed Graphene 2.0 TLR tyres, although for the mountain days he's been switching back to tubular tyres.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, we were unable to measure or weigh Pogačar's bike, but it's a fair assumption that it safely meets the UCI legal limit of 6.8kg with tubulars fitted, and a few hundred grams more with the tubeless wheel-tyre combination. Aerodynamics are clearly an important factor for Pogačar, especially for the flatter days; seen here ahead of Stage 10, the bike is fitted with 60mm deep Campagnolo Bora WTO wheels. As mentioned, tyres come via Vittoria's tubeless Corsa Speed tyres, however, mechanics are yet to share their preferred choice of sealant.

The task of calculating Pogačar's power numbers falls squarely on the shoulders of Stages, who supply the team with both a power meter and their range of Dash cycling computers.

Pogačar's bike is fitted with a Prologo Scratch M5 saddle, which sits atop a proprietary Colnago seatpost. Pedals come courtesy of Look, who have provided their best road bike pedals, the KEO Blade Carbon with ceramic bearings. Bottle cages are the Vico Carbon from Elite, which weigh in at 20 grams.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V3Rs.

Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V3Rs: Full bike specifications