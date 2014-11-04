Retro Gallery: Amstel Curaçao Race

Image 1 of 131 Tour de France champion Alberto Contador (left) and Tour runner-up Andy Schleck enjoy the company of dolphins while in Curaçao for the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Leon van Vliet) Image 2 of 131 Ellen Van Dijk shares a joke with Marcel Kittel in Curacao. Since 2002, the end of season 'sportif' style Amstel Curaçao Race has been an unofficial 'after-party' of the cycling season as the peloton makes it way to the Caribbean island for a race and a few days of rest and relaxation in the sun. Scuba diving, volleyball, tug-of-war, dolphin rides and swimming have become just as important as the racing as the riders make the most of what the island has to offer.

The 2014 edition of the race takes place on November 8 with the Dutch and Belgian national champions, Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands) and Jens Debusschere (Belgium), confirming their attendance.

Since its inception in 2002, past winners of the race include Michael Boogerd, Peter van Petegem, Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen, Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador, Andy and Frank Schleck and Marcel Kittel. A women's race was created in 2012 with Marianne Vos and Ellen Van Dijk emerging victorious.

Ahead of this year's race, Cyclingnews has gone through the archives to bring you a retrospective gallery of the race which you can see in full by clicking here.