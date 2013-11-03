Hoogerland and Van Dijk win the Amstel Curacao Race

Image 1 of 22 The podium of the 2013 Amstel Curcao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 2 of 22 Bakelants jumps away (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 3 of 22 Ellen van Dijk at the start of the race (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 4 of 22 Jan Bakelants needs to work on his tan lines (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 5 of 22 Boy Van Poppel (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 6 of 22 Bernard Hinault gets ready to dive (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 7 of 22 Scuba diving classes (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 8 of 22 Warren Barguil makes a spalsh (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 9 of 22 Captain Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 10 of 22 Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 11 of 22 Jan Bakelants as you have never seen before (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 12 of 22 Warren Barguil takes to the water (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 13 of 22 The former Tour winners show off their yellow jerseys (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 14 of 22 Barguil leads on a rise (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 15 of 22 Van Dijk leads the peloton (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 16 of 22 Hinault helps out Bakelants (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 17 of 22 Johnny Hoogerland goes on the attack (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 18 of 22 Johnny Hoogerland wins the Amstel Curacao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 19 of 22 johnny Hoogerland enjoys his late-season victory (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 20 of 22 The women in action (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 21 of 22 The podium of the Amstel Curacao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race) Image 22 of 22 Bernard Hinault and Jan Janssen on the beach (Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)

Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and women’s world time trial champion Ellen Van Dijk (Lululemon-Specialized) enjoyed some success while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island of Curacao, with a victory in the Amstel Curacao Race.

Hoogerland announced he will ride for Androni Giocattoli in 2014 but gave Vacansoleil-DCM one last win, crossing the line alone after just over two hours of racing with a group of fellow European professionals and local riders.

Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Leopard) finished second, 16 seconds behind Hoogerland, with Curacao-born professional Marc De Maar (United Healthcare) third at 19 seconds.

Van Dijk beat four other riders in a sprint to win the women’s race.

Before the racing, the riders, including other professionals Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and former Tour de France winners Bernhard Hinault, Jan Janssen, Joop Zoetemelk, and Pedro Delgado enjoyed some time in the sea and scuba diving after showing off their yellow jerseys.