Hoogerland and Van Dijk win the Amstel Curacao Race

Gallery of the racing and fun in the Caribbean

The podium of the 2013 Amstel Curcao Race

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Bakelants jumps away

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Ellen van Dijk at the start of the race

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Jan Bakelants needs to work on his tan lines

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Boy Van Poppel

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Bernard Hinault gets ready to dive

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Scuba diving classes

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Warren Barguil makes a spalsh

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Captain Jan Bakelants

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Bernard Hinault

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Jan Bakelants as you have never seen before

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Warren Barguil takes to the water

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
The former Tour winners show off their yellow jerseys

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Barguil leads on a rise

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Van Dijk leads the peloton

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Hinault helps out Bakelants

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Johnny Hoogerland goes on the attack

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Johnny Hoogerland wins the Amstel Curacao Race

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
johnny Hoogerland enjoys his late-season victory

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
The women in action

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
The podium of the Amstel Curacao Race

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)
Bernard Hinault and Jan Janssen on the beach

(Image credit: Amstel Curcao Race)

Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and women’s world time trial champion Ellen Van Dijk (Lululemon-Specialized) enjoyed some success while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island of Curacao, with a victory in the Amstel Curacao Race.

Hoogerland announced he will ride for Androni Giocattoli in 2014 but gave Vacansoleil-DCM one last win, crossing the line alone after just over two hours of racing with a group of fellow European professionals and local riders.

Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Leopard) finished second, 16 seconds behind Hoogerland, with Curacao-born professional Marc De Maar (United Healthcare) third at 19 seconds.

Van Dijk beat four other riders in a sprint to win the women’s race.

Before the racing, the riders, including other professionals Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and former Tour de France winners Bernhard Hinault, Jan Janssen, Joop Zoetemelk, and Pedro Delgado enjoyed some time in the sea and scuba diving after showing off their yellow jerseys.