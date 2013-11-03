Hoogerland and Van Dijk win the Amstel Curacao Race

Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and women’s world time trial champion Ellen Van Dijk (Lululemon-Specialized) enjoyed some success while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island of Curacao, with a victory in the Amstel Curacao Race.
Hoogerland announced he will ride for Androni Giocattoli in 2014 but gave Vacansoleil-DCM one last win, crossing the line alone after just over two hours of racing with a group of fellow European professionals and local riders.
Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Leopard) finished second, 16 seconds behind Hoogerland, with Curacao-born professional Marc De Maar (United Healthcare) third at 19 seconds.
Van Dijk beat four other riders in a sprint to win the women’s race.
Before the racing, the riders, including other professionals Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and former Tour de France winners Bernhard Hinault, Jan Janssen, Joop Zoetemelk, and Pedro Delgado enjoyed some time in the sea and scuba diving after showing off their yellow jerseys.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy