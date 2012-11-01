Gallery: Stars relax ahead of Amstel Curaçao Race

The stars of the international peloton have gathered in the Caribbean for the annual Amstel Curaçao Race. Once again, the action gets underway on Thursday with the Jan Thiel Criterium, before the main event on Saturday.
Marcel Kittel emerged victorious last year and the Argos-Shimano fast man is back in Curaçao again in 2012. Among the big names accompanying him are WorldTour winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Chris Froome (Sky) and Niki Tersptra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Marianne Vos is also on hand in Curacao at the end of a season that saw her cement her status as the greatest women’s rider of her generation by taking a stunning Olympic Games and world championships road race double.
Before saddling up for the racing in the coming days, Vos, Kittel, Rodriguez et al took the time to enjoy the island of Curaçao. For a photo gallery, click here.
