Amstel Curaçao Race to continue until at least 2014

Image 1 of 2 The peloton in action during the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Fränk Schleck won the Amstel Curacao Race on Sunday. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The end of season 'sportif' style Amstel Curaçao Race will continue for at lease three more years, after key sponsors Amstel and the Curaçao Tourism board agreed to extend their current association with the event.

Now in its' 10th year the event has grown signifcantly since its early days when it required UCI support to get off the ground. Over the past decade the event has seen a number of high profile winners including Michael Boogerd, Peter van Petegem, Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen, Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador, Andy Schleck and Frank Schleck.

At the annual pre-race reception organizer Leo van Vliet noted that the enthusiasm among the local sponsors is still very strong, largely because of how well received the event has been over the yeas.

"I had never thought we could accomplish what we have in the last ten editions," van Vliet said. "We are here however, and the momentum is still felt everywhere. I think that the Amstel Curaçao Race is still very much alive and growing. This event only ten years young.

"It's great to see riders coming for a second or third time. If you see that Michael Boogerd has been here six times, and Frank and Andy Schleck now riding their sixth consecutive time, it shows that we must be doing something right."

Last year's road race was cancelled due to flooding, however clear weather is currently forecast for the weekend event.

Amstel Curaçao Race takes place November 5.