Remco Evenepoel won two Olympic gold medals in these shoes, and they've just gone on sale for Black Friday with a huge discount

The Specialized Torch shoes, specifically the top-line S-Works model, haven't had a bad year all told. Already a well-regarded and popular cycling shoe before the summer, their stock rose when Remco Evenepoel used them to smash the Paris Olympic road race on his way to a solo victory. He was wearing overshoes, but we assume he also used the same cycling shoes to win the time trial. Two Olympic golds in the space of a week isn't too shabby.

So what? I hear you cry. Well aside from pro rider victories which may not matter to everyone, we highly rate the Specialized Torch shoes here at Cyclingnews. They are lightweight, very comfortable and wide enough for most feet, meaning a lot of riders get on with them. They feature in our Best Road Cycling Shoes guide too. We gave the BOA version a near-perfect review score a few years back, and you will see the same conclusions in many online reviews.

It gets more interesting though: Specialized released a lace-up version of the shoe in July last year, which Evenepoel switched across to this year from the Ares shoes. Incidentally, ex-pro rider Alex Dowsett showed the lace-up versions to be the fastest in the wind tunnel in a recent video. It looks like laces are fast!

The shoes are discounted by a substantial amount in the US and UK now in a good range of sizes and colours. We have also found the off-road S-Works Recon shoes on sale too. The Torch range isn't limited to the S-Works models, and other tiers of the shoe can be found in the sales at the moment.

US Deals

Specialized S-Works Torch Lace: $350 $199.99 at Jenson USA

43% off - White shoes are rarely discounted we find, but they are right now. Both white and black Torch Lace models have a big 43% off at Jenson. The Torch has a beautifully finished carbon sole and accepts three-bolt cleats only.

Specialized S-Works Torch BOA: $449.99 $329.99 at Competitive Cyclist

27% off - Competitive Cyclist has several versions of the Torch BOA including the rarely seen fiery red version discounted in a lot of sizes. Some sites have matched the discount, but CC has the biggest selection. Featured in: Best road cycling shoes

Specialized S-Works Recon Lace: $325 $161.99 at Specialized

$163 off - If gravel or MTB is your focus, the top fuel S-Works Recon shoes are on sale on the Specialized site. There are selected sizes available at over $150 off in the black and oak green versions. Associate Editor Josh Croxton rates these shoes and has used them for years. S Works Recon in-depth review

UK Deals

Specialized S-Works Torch Lace: £200 £135 at Sigma Sports

Up to 55% off - These are the ones, the Olympic Games RR winning shoes. The Navy version carries the biggest discount with 55% off in a wider range of normal sizes than the BOA versions below. If navy isn't your vibe, the white and black versions also have a 28% discount.

Specialized S-Works Torch BOA: £350 £157 at Sigma Sports

Up to 55% off - The top-tier S-Works BOA shoes have a massive discount in the big Sigma Sale currently.

The deep marine (blue) shoes are available at £175 whilst the green fade shoes have the biggest discount but are in more limited smaller sizes. Read our S-Works Torch review

Featured in: Best road cycling shoes

Specialized S-Works Recon Lace: £300 £150 at Specialized

50% off - Hiding in plain sight on the Specialised website are the S-Works Recon Lace gravel shoes, with a whopping 50% off in the Black colourway. This is a bit of an easter egg deal, as only the size 44 is left. But since it's a pretty common size we have included it, given the deal. It is an older model, but it's still exceptional.



S Works Recon in-depth review

