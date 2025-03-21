Lake MX333 cycling shoe review: Incredibly hard wearing, extremely comfortable, but quite heavy

After over a year of dedicated abuse the Lake MX333 are still brilliant

By published
A black gravel shoe on a wooden stool against a white background
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A very good, very hardy, very comfortable pair of gravel shoes that will stand you in good stead for years. They may not be the ideal choice for racers, but the Lake MX333 are excellent for almost everyone else.

Pros

  • +

    Supremely comfy

  • +

    Actual wide widths

  • +

    Incredibly durable

Cons

  • -

    Quite heavy

  • -

    Cleats can't go really far back

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Lake MX333 cycling shoes

 Price: £395.00 / $479.99

 Weight: 940g/2lbs (with cleats, size 44 regular)

 Sizes: 36-50 (narrow), 36-50 (regular), 37-50 (wide)

 Colours: Black (leather), blue (microtex)

I am cursed with wide feet. I like to pretend it’s some sort of additional power platform, but a childhood in Cornwall barely wearing shoes all summer every summer, plus some unfortunate genetics (thanks, Dad) means I am confined to wide cycling shoes. It does mean that I am perfectly placed to curate a guide to the best cycling shoes for wide feet, though, and it also means I’m perfectly placed to review Lake’s MX333 off-road shoes. 

Image 1 of 3
A black gravel shoe on a wooden stool against a white background
The Lake MX333 isn't a slimline race shoe, and is quite heavy, but boy are they built to last. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
The heel of a black gravel shoe
On the black versions this heel patch is reflective. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
The muddy sole of a black gravel shoe on a wooden stool
The heavily lugged sole is grippy enough for scrambling and has stood up to plenty of abuse. I'd like to see the cleats be able to go a little more rearward, but that's about it. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Design and aestheticsThe chunky aesthetic won't be to everyone's taste, but they're well designed and well executed. The leather is hard to clean and the cleats could do with some more rearward movement. 8/10
Performance Taken in the round they have performed excellently. I can't really think of something I'd fault them on. 10/10
Comfort and retentionExtremely comfortable, even for people with very wide feet. The retention is great too, without ever feeling like your foot is in a vice. 9/10
Weight They are, it must be said, really quite heavy. 6/10
Value They are expensive, but I'm inclined to say they're worth it given how well they have lasted. 8/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 82%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
Komoot

Komoot sold to Italian tech company, putting jobs at risk
-

Cervélo S5 review: Crazy fast, but not a bike I’d want to own
It won&#039;t be sunny at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, but riders are set to avoid previously forecast rainstorms

Milan-San Remo escapes risk of rainstorms and strong winds
See more latest
Most Popular
-
Cervélo S5 review: Crazy fast, but not a bike I’d want to own
A pair of silver gravel bike pedals on a stone surface
Shimano M520 pedal review: Solid, dependable, and brilliant value
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
Crankbrothers Candy 7 pedal review: A more free pedalling feel, but with reduced durability
A botle of CeramicSpeed UFO All Conditions drip lube
CeramicSpeed UFO Drip All Conditions review: One of the best drip lubes on the market
Shimano XTR pedals
Shimano XTR M9100 Race pedals review: High performance, durable, and decent value all in one
Maap alt road bibs
Maap Alt_Road Cargo Bib 2.0 review: A marked improvement over the previous pair
Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Garmin HRM-Pro Plus review: More than just a heart rate monitor
A man wearing a pair of crystal Galibier Grand Tour sunglases
Galibier Grand Tour photochromic sunglasses review: A great pair of affordable cycling shades
POC Cytal Carbon
POC Cytal Carbon helmet review: Lightweight and well-ventilated, but only available in black
Garmin HRM Fit
Garmin HRM-Fit review: An accurate, innovative and less restrictive option for women