Early Access: Watch our Van Rysel RCR-F review before it goes live on YouTube
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By Cyclingnews
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We took one of the most popular aero bikes on the market to the French Alps for an in-depth video review
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We took one of the most popular aero bikes on the market to the French Alps for an in-depth video review