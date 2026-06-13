Three prototypes and a win in odd shoes – Isaac del Toro has been experimenting for months as Sidi looks set to join the lace-up trend

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Is Sidi developing a new lace-up road shoe?

Detail view of Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG cycling shoes prior to the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026
(Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

It seems that Isaac del Toro has been racing in a new unreleased Sidi cycling shoe for several months.

The shoes in question are a lace-up road model that we don’t recognise; Del Toro has been racing in them since at least last year.

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