The Giro d'Italia is darn beautiful and damn hard - Larry Warbasse column

By published

Harrowing crashes and relentless attacks have made a distinct impression on the Tudor rider's Giro d'Italia

Larry Warbasse competes during the 108th Giro d'Italia 2025 Stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)

La corsa più dura del mondo nel paese più bello del mondo!” The phrase that rings over the loudspeaker each morning always makes me smile. It means “the hardest race in the world in the most beautiful country in the world.”

While it’s quite the superlative, it’s probably not far off the truth. Italy is one darn beautiful country, with its varying landscapes, and the Giro d'Italia is one damn hard race.

