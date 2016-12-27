Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge wins best custom design in 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan's custom painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 6 The frame features a glitter-effect rainbow colour scheme and the Slovakian national flag (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 6 More details from Sagan's custom Specialized (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 6 Even the Prologo saddle has a custom finish (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 6 Rainbow stripes decorate the wheels as well (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 6 The custom frame was painted by Ron Jones (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Peter Sagan's world champion customs painted Specialized Venge took top honours in the 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll category for best custom design, claiming 30 percent of the more than 17,000 votes cast.

Sagan's Specialized Tinkoff machine surpassed the Specialized custom bikes for the Rio Olympics and the custom Trek Madone Fabian Cancellara rode in his final season.

Sagan first showed off his custom painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS ahead of the 2016 Tour de France. The aero frame, painted by Ron Jones, includes a glitter-rainbow effect within the paint, rainbow colours of the world champion and features the Slovakian flag. The ‘S-Works’ lettering also contains the names of former road race World Champions.

Shimano Dura-Ace provided the shifting and stopping power on the Tinkoff bikes, with the Slovakian opting for a massive 54-42 chainring combination on the front. Like many S-Works framesets, the bottom bracket is supplied by CeramicSpeed. SRM provided the Tinkoff team with their power meters and computer.

Sagan has moved from Tinkoff to the German Bora-Hansgrohe team for 2017, and his sponsor Specialized will follow. The US bike manufacturer already has a special custom bike in the Slovakian's hands, and Sagan tweeted about it already this week.

