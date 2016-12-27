Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge wins best custom design in 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll
World champ's custom paint job beats Rio Specialized, Cancellara's Trek and Froome's Pinarello
Peter Sagan's world champion customs painted Specialized Venge took top honours in the 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll category for best custom design, claiming 30 percent of the more than 17,000 votes cast.
Sagan's Specialized Tinkoff machine surpassed the Specialized custom bikes for the Rio Olympics and the custom Trek Madone Fabian Cancellara rode in his final season.
Sagan first showed off his custom painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS ahead of the 2016 Tour de France. The aero frame, painted by Ron Jones, includes a glitter-rainbow effect within the paint, rainbow colours of the world champion and features the Slovakian flag. The ‘S-Works’ lettering also contains the names of former road race World Champions.
Shimano Dura-Ace provided the shifting and stopping power on the Tinkoff bikes, with the Slovakian opting for a massive 54-42 chainring combination on the front. Like many S-Works framesets, the bottom bracket is supplied by CeramicSpeed. SRM provided the Tinkoff team with their power meters and computer.
Sagan has moved from Tinkoff to the German Bora-Hansgrohe team for 2017, and his sponsor Specialized will follow. The US bike manufacturer already has a special custom bike in the Slovakian's hands, and Sagan tweeted about it already this week.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge
|30
|%
|2
|Rio Olympics Specialized
|20
|3
|Fabian Cancellara's Trek Madone
|18
|4
|Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8
|11
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervelo S5
|6
|6
|Rio Olympics Canyon
|5
|7
|Andre Greipel's Ridley Noah
|4
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez' Canyon Aeroad
|2
|9
|Rio Olympics Scott
|2
|10
|Thibaut Pinot's LaPierre Xelius
|1
|11
|Others
|1
