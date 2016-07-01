Peter Sagan's Tour de France S-Works Venge ViAS
Custom paint job for World Champion and points jersey contender
Peter Sagan showed off his custom painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS ahead of the 2016 Tour de France. The aero frame, painted by Ron Jones, includes a glitter-rainbow effect within the paint, rainbow colours of the world champion and features the Slovakian flag. The ‘S-Works’ lettering also contains the names of former road race World Champions.
Related Articles
Specialized unveiled the latest incarnation of the Venge in 2015. Bladed tubing, brake calipers hidden behind the forks and downtube, a one-piece bar/stem combination and deep 60mm Roval CLX wheels all combine to minimise aerodynamic drag. The Venge’s race victories since it’s release have proven how much of an advantage these aero advantages can be; which, combined with the World Champion’s form, could see more victories added to the tally in the coming weeks.
Shimano Dura-Ace provides the shifting and stopping power, with the Slovakian opting for a massive 54-42 chainring combination on the front. Like many S-Works framesets, the bottom bracket is supplied by CeramicSpeed, which not only reduces friction but also has a claimed lifespan 3-5 times longer than a steel bearings bottom bracket.
SRM provides the Tinkoff team with their power meters and a computer that is as equally as bright as the bike.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the World Champion’s bike, then listen to our Tour de France preview podcast interviews Contador, Froome, van Garderen and more.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy