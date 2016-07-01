Peter Sagan's Tour de France S-Works Venge ViAS

Image 1 of 14 Peter Sagan's custom painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 14 The aerodynamic frame has tight clearances throughout (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 14 The custom frame was painted by Ron Jones (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 14 The bike is equipped with an SRM power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 14 60mm deep rims also contribute to the aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 14 Even the Prologo saddle has a custom finish (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 14 The location of the rear brake caliper keeps the back end looking clean (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 14 The Roval CLX 60mm wheels also feature the rainbow stripes of the world champion (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 14 Peter Sagan uses a big 54-42 Shimano Dura-Ace chainring (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 14 S-Works also supplies the finishing kit, with the flat section of the bars left unwrapped for even more aerodynamic advantage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 14 Aerodynamic gains are made throughout the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 14 The front and rear brake calipers on the Venge are neatly tucked away behind the forks and seat tube respectively (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 14 The frame features a glitter-effect rainbow colour scheme and the Slovakian national flag (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 14 The flat handlebars are designed to cut through the air (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Peter Sagan showed off his custom painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS ahead of the 2016 Tour de France. The aero frame, painted by Ron Jones, includes a glitter-rainbow effect within the paint, rainbow colours of the world champion and features the Slovakian flag. The ‘S-Works’ lettering also contains the names of former road race World Champions.

Specialized unveiled the latest incarnation of the Venge in 2015. Bladed tubing, brake calipers hidden behind the forks and downtube, a one-piece bar/stem combination and deep 60mm Roval CLX wheels all combine to minimise aerodynamic drag. The Venge’s race victories since it’s release have proven how much of an advantage these aero advantages can be; which, combined with the World Champion’s form, could see more victories added to the tally in the coming weeks.

Shimano Dura-Ace provides the shifting and stopping power, with the Slovakian opting for a massive 54-42 chainring combination on the front. Like many S-Works framesets, the bottom bracket is supplied by CeramicSpeed, which not only reduces friction but also has a claimed lifespan 3-5 times longer than a steel bearings bottom bracket.

SRM provides the Tinkoff team with their power meters and a computer that is as equally as bright as the bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the World Champion’s bike, then listen to our Tour de France preview podcast interviews Contador, Froome, van Garderen and more.