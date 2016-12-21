Froome's Mont Ventoux run named Moment of the Year in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Chris Froome runs for the line during stage 12 of the Tour de France

The votes have been counted and verified, and we can reveal that the Moment of the Year, as chosen by Cyclingnews readers in our 2016 Reader Poll, is Chris Froome's run up Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France.

The sight of the yellow jersey making his way up one of the Tour's most iconic mountains, on foot, without his bike, was the defining image of this year's edition and one that instantly etched itself into the rich tapestry of the race.

It was the most dramatic moment by some distance – the leader of a team synonymous with control being plunged into utter chaos. According to the rules a rider must finish with his bike but there was no time for logical thought here; this was just a desperate bid to reach the sanctuary of the finish line. It was absurd, comical even – one of those moments of madness the Tour does so well.

It's instant iconic status is reflected in the results of the Poll, with Froome way out in front with 41 per cent of the vote.

In fact, Froome occupies each of the podium spots thanks to other feats at the Tour. In second place with 16 per cent of the vote is his incongruous crosswind break with Peter Sagan on the flat stage prior to Ventoux, while his top-tube-pedalling descent of the Col de Peyresourde was third with 12 per cent.

In contrast to the high-stakes stress and psychological tumult on the mountain in July, Froome has since been able to see the funny side of the incident, and has sent in a unique video message to thank voters.

Results