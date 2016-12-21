Froome's Mont Ventoux run named Moment of the Year in Cyclingnews Reader Poll
Tour de France champion thanks voters with a unique video message
The votes have been counted and verified, and we can reveal that the Moment of the Year, as chosen by Cyclingnews readers in our 2016 Reader Poll, is Chris Froome's run up Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France.
The sight of the yellow jersey making his way up one of the Tour's most iconic mountains, on foot, without his bike, was the defining image of this year's edition and one that instantly etched itself into the rich tapestry of the race.
It was the most dramatic moment by some distance – the leader of a team synonymous with control being plunged into utter chaos. According to the rules a rider must finish with his bike but there was no time for logical thought here; this was just a desperate bid to reach the sanctuary of the finish line. It was absurd, comical even – one of those moments of madness the Tour does so well.
It's instant iconic status is reflected in the results of the Poll, with Froome way out in front with 41 per cent of the vote.
In fact, Froome occupies each of the podium spots thanks to other feats at the Tour. In second place with 16 per cent of the vote is his incongruous crosswind break with Peter Sagan on the flat stage prior to Ventoux, while his top-tube-pedalling descent of the Col de Peyresourde was third with 12 per cent.
In contrast to the high-stakes stress and psychological tumult on the mountain in July, Froome has since been able to see the funny side of the incident, and has sent in a unique video message to thank voters.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome running up Mont Ventoux with no bike
|6998
|votes
|2
|Froome and Sagan's attack into Montpellier (Tour de France stage 11)
|2790
|3
|Chris Froome's downhill attack off the Peyresourde into Luchon at the Tour de France
|2028
|4
|Contador and Quintana's breakaway to Formigal on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
|1546
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali turns the Giro d'Italia on its head after Steven Kruijswijk crashes in the snow
|1316
|6
|The dramatic crashes on the Vista Chinesa descent at the Rio Olympics
|1055
|7
|Flamme rouge collapses on Adam Yates at the Tour de France
|355
|8
|Motor found in Femke Van den Driessche's bike at Cyclo-cross World Championships
|344
|9
|The Fancy Bears attack and the TUE revelations
|240
|10
|Other
|236
