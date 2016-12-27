Peter Sagan reveals Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion Specialized Venge ViAS

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 12 of 19 Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 13 of 19 Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 18 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 19 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

Peter Sagan received a special package before Christmas - from American bike sponsor Specialized, who presented him with his 2017 Venge ViAS which he will ride with his new Bora-Hansgrohe team.

The paint job for the World Champion is a sleek iridescent silver, subtly reflecting the rainbow colours. Sagan will continue to use a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with rim braking, rather than disc brakes, and Roval wheels in addition to his recently signed eye wear sponsor 100%.