Peter Sagan reveals Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion Specialized Venge ViAS

Iridescent paint job for World Champion's 2017 ride

Peter Sagan received a special package before Christmas - from American bike sponsor Specialized, who presented him with his 2017 Venge ViAS which he will ride with his new Bora-Hansgrohe team.

The paint job for the World Champion is a sleek iridescent silver, subtly reflecting the rainbow colours. Sagan will continue to use a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with rim braking, rather than disc brakes, and Roval wheels in addition to his recently signed eye wear sponsor 100%.