Peter Sagan reveals Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion Specialized Venge ViAS
Iridescent paint job for World Champion's 2017 ride
Image 1 of 19
Image 2 of 19
Image 3 of 19
Image 4 of 19
Image 5 of 19
Image 6 of 19
Image 7 of 19
Image 8 of 19
Image 9 of 19
Image 10 of 19
Image 11 of 19
Image 12 of 19
Image 13 of 19
Image 14 of 19
Image 15 of 19
Image 16 of 19
Image 17 of 19
Image 18 of 19
Image 19 of 19
Peter Sagan received a special package before Christmas - from American bike sponsor Specialized, who presented him with his 2017 Venge ViAS which he will ride with his new Bora-Hansgrohe team.
Related Articles
The paint job for the World Champion is a sleek iridescent silver, subtly reflecting the rainbow colours. Sagan will continue to use a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with rim braking, rather than disc brakes, and Roval wheels in addition to his recently signed eye wear sponsor 100%.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy