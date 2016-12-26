Pinarello F8 wins Best Road Bike in the 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll

Image 1 of 5 Pinarello prepared a custom Dogma F8 for two-time Tour de France winner and this year's favorite Chris Froome. The subtle finish features a rhinoceros in reference to Froome's African roots and to help bring awareness to the precarious situation of the iconic animal (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 2 of 5 The Team Sky Pinarello F8 has new paint for 2016 (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 5 The Pinarello Dogma F8 is UCI approved (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Dura-Ace hubs on the C50 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

The Pinarello F8 used by Team Sky has been voted best bike in the Cyclingnews reader poll, securing 28% of the 17000 votes.

The Pinarello F8 beat the Specialized Tarmac used by Etixx-QuickStep, Astana and Tinkoff in 2016, which secured 18% of the votes. The Trek Madone used by the Trek-Segafredo team gained 12%, with the Canyon Aeroad taking 11% and the Cervelo S5 taking 10%.

In 2015 the Trek Madone won the poll for best bike, with the Pinarello F8 finishing third. In 2014 the Cervelo R5 voted best bike.

The Pinarello F8 was used by Team Sky and Chris Froome to win the Tour de France and combines an aerodynamic design with high performance.

Team Sky confirmed a further four-year partnership with Pinarello this year. Already the most successful Tour de France bikes in history, the seven-year partnership with the Italian frame builders has so far seen 232 wins, two world championships, 656 podiums and 26 Grand Tour stage wins.

The team issue Team Sky is black and blue and complemented with components from Shimano, Fizik and PRO.

Pinarello stayed true to several design policies with the F8, including a traditional Italian threaded bottom bracket, a 1in to 1 1/1in integrated headset and the Think2 cable routing system for electronic and mechanical groupsets. Pinarello has also stuck to its asymmetric carbon lay-up philosophy, which it claims evens out the differences in forces of the drive and a non-drive side pedal strokes.

The Team Sky bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic shifting, usually combined with 53-39 chainrings, an 11-28 cassette and Dura-Ace cranks equipped with a Stages power meters. Shimano also provide the different wheel options for Team Sky with riders switching from the C50 to the lower profile C35.

Results - Best Team Bike of 2016