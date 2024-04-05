Paris-Roubaix Recon - Weather outlook, the 'chicane', and a last taste of the cobbles before race day

By Stephen Farrand
published

After days of mud and rain, dry and fast conditions are forecast for the weekend

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 04 Detail view of the Solesmes cobblestones sector during the 121st ParisRoubaix 2024 Previews UCIWT on April 04 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Dark clouds over the Paris-Roubaix route during Thursday's reconnaissance(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following several days of intense debate about the Paris-Roubaix chicane and a wider issue of safety in races, defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and other riders headed out for a final reconnaissance of the cobbles on Friday.

