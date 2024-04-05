Israel-Premier Tech to ride Paris-Roubaix on gravel bikes

With all the talk of safety focussed on the new entry chicane to the Arenberg Forest Israel-Premier Tech seem to be taking a new approach by opting to use the Factor Ostro Gravel over the bike sponsor’s aero bike, the Ostro Vam, first spotted this year at the Tour Down Under.

On a recon of the Arenberg Forest, all riders were aboard gravel bikes, though the team cars did have black versions of the Ostro VAM road bike on the roof.

With Instagram posts all but confirming that the Specialized sponsored teams (Bora-Hansgrohe, Soudal QuickStep, AG Insurance Soudal and SD Worx-Protime) will be aboard the Tarmac this year rather than the Roubaix, in line with our Roubaix tech preview, it’s interesting to see another team go in a totally different direction.

The Factor Ostro at the time of release was touted as the most aero gravel bike on the market, with extremely deep tube shapes and UCI compliant for road racing. Its aero optimisation is based around a 34mm tyre, and while from our spy shots it is not possible to discern what with tyres the team are running for recon, by the look of them they are slicks that far surpass the standard 32c width that most rider now opt for to tackle the cobbles.

The riders test out the new entry to the Arenberg Forest aboard Factor Ostro Gravel bikes (Image credit: Will Jones)

While Israel-Premier Tech is committed to the gravel setup, the other Factor-sponsored team, Human Powered Health, have confirmed that they are not. Over the chaotic cobbles mixed with smooth(ish) tarmac, it'll be curious to see which strategy wins out, and whether lady luck has more of a bearing on things than any tyre setups.

The Continental GP5000 S TR tyres look to be 34c or larger (Image credit: Will Jones)