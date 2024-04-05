Israel-Premier Tech to ride Paris-Roubaix on gravel bikes

By Will Jones
published

Israeli team spotted on Arenberg recon aboard Factor Ostro Gravel

factor ostro gravel
(Image credit: Will Jones)

With all the talk of safety focussed on the new entry chicane to the Arenberg Forest Israel-Premier Tech seem to be taking a new approach by opting to use the Factor Ostro Gravel over the bike sponsor’s aero bike, the Ostro Vam, first spotted this year at the Tour Down Under. 

On a recon of the Arenberg Forest, all riders were aboard gravel bikes, though the team cars did have black versions of the Ostro VAM road bike on the roof. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer