Women celebrate four years of inclusion at Paris-Roubaix - is there room for growth?

By Laura Weislo
published

The biggest one-day race in women's cycling is upon us, and it has already spawned several points of discussion

Composite images from Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Composite image from Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Roubaix: one of the oldest and most important Spring Classics for men – it's their 121st edition – but for women,it's only edition number four.

The Hell of the North produces more drama and demonstrations of bike handling, bravery, resilience, and triumph over adversity than every other one-day race for both fields, but the women's race still lacks some key features compared to the men's.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1