Nothing set in stone - Mathieu van der Poel can be beaten at Paris-Roubaix

By Stephen Farrand
published

In the second act of world champion versus the world Van der Poel may be the outright favourite but anything can happen on the pave

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 09 LR Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck on second place and race winner Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck pose on the podium ceremony after the 120th ParisRoubaix 2023 Mens Elite a 2566km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix on UCIWT April 09 2023 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
2024 Paris-Roubaix runne-up Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium alongside teammate and winner Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix brings the curtain down on the 2024 cobbled season, marking the end of the 'Holy week' of the Classics, a week after Easter and the Tour of Flanders.

Mathieu van der Poel is the rider to beat on Sunday in the men’s race. He seems a level above, a logical winner and destined for greatness. Yet those already bemoaning his dominance should remember that the cycling world could shift on its axis once again, as it already has done so often this spring.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1