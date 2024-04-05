'We can win in different ways' – Van der Poel underscores Alpecin-Deceuninck's strength at Paris-Roubaix

By Dani Ostanek
published

'The race is like Russian roulette, and you need to be lucky as well'

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is seeking to add glory at Paris-Roubaix to last week's Tour of Flanders title
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is seeking to add glory at Paris-Roubaix to last week's Tour of Flanders title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few editions of Paris-Roubaix in recent memory have had a pre-race favourite as overwhelming as reigning race and World Champion Mathieu van der Poel.

In the absence of eternal rival Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike), the Tour of Flanders winner will take to the start in Compiègne on Sunday morning as the man to watch as he seeks to add a sixth Monument to his career total.

