Lauren Hall attacks to claim Women's Gent-Wevelgem victory
Janneke Ensing and Vera Koedooder round out podium
The third edition of Gent-Wevelgem Women was won by 35-year-old American Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) as she attacked her breakaway companion to record a one second one ahead Janneke Ensing (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) and Vera Koedooder (Bigla).
In the final kilometre the trio escaped from a leading group of eight in the winning move while Sofie De Vuyst sprinted to fourth place (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata).
For the first time in the race's short history, the race went up the Kemmel and Monteberg twice and it was on the second ascent of the Monteberg, 35km from the finish, that a selection was made of 27 riders. Lotto Belisol's Liesbet De Vocht accelerated again almost immediately to force another break and was joined by seven riders: Hall, Sensing, Koedooder, De Vuyst, Claire Thomas, Anouska Koster and Roxane Knetemann.
The eight riders worked together to stay away and had quickly built a lead of one minute back to the bunch. Then in the final kilometre as riders started to play their cards, Koedooder and Hall jumped clear and in the sprint, Hall was the fastest or the two. Hall now adds her name alongside Elizabeth Armitstead and Kirsten Wild as winners of the race.
Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3:02:57
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Vera Koedooder (Bigla Cycling Team)
|4
|Sofie De Vuyst (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata)
|0:00:06
|5
|Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team)
|6
|Anouska Koster (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata)
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Lotto Belisol Ladies)
|8
|Claire Thomas
|9
|Kirsten Wild Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:01:42
|10
|Nina Kessler (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)
