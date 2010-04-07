Image 1 of 34 The Scheldeprijs peloton in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his sprint perfectly to take the win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) wins the 98th Scheldeprijs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara is introduced before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is the first American to win the Scheldeprijs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Tyler Farrar douses Robert Förster with some bubbly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) awaits the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Race winner Tyler Farrar, right, celebrates his victory with teammate Steven Cozza. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 34 Lars Bak (HTC - Columbia) leads the chase. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 34 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 34 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and teammate Stijn Devolder ride at the front over the cobbles. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 34 The peloton starts their day in Antwerp. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 34 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) receives a push from a mechanic after getting a new wheel. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 34 Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) in action. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 34 Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) returned to competition having recovered from a virus. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) confers with the team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 34 The break of the day. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is congratulated by teammate Steven Cozza. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a quiet day in the peloton before retiring from the race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 34 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is assisted by his team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) tastes the joy of victory in the Scheldeprijs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) on his way to the victory in the Scheldeprijs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the sprint over Robbie McEwen (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his sprint win in Schoten. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 34 Robbie McEwen congratulates Farrar on his win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the 2010 Scheldeprijs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) tops the Scheldeprijs podium after beating Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Robert Foerster (Milram) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 34 The 2010 Scheldeprijs podium: Robbie McEwen, Tyler Farrar and Robert Foerster. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 34 Robbie McEwen and Tyler Farrar have a champagne war on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 34 The podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 34 It's bubbly time for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: AFP)

Garmin-Transition's sprinter Tyler Farrar timed his sprint to perfection to take home the big prize in the Scheldeprijs. The American topped Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Robert Förster (Milram) after Belgian Tom Boonen led the sprint for Quick Step teammate Wouter Weylandt, who took fifth behind Sky's Greg Henderson.

It was the second win of the year for Farrar, who also took a stage of the Three Days of De Panne last week.

"I've won some big races but I've never had a win in the Classics' season so it's something special,” the 25-year-old winner said. “I know I had a good chance though and this was one of my objectives for the spring."

Farrar gave credit to his argyle-clad teammates. “You see the work that everyone did today on my team, they were fantastic. It wasn't easy, they were a really strong breakaway so we had to ride hard with Columbia and we did everything to ensure it was a sprint.”

The race set out under sunny skies, but short one team. Cofidis had to cancel its appearance when it was unable to scrape together a team due to illnesses and injuries.

Things got off to a roaring start, as the field covered a whopping 50.3km in the first hour. That was when the day's group got away. Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Jackson Stewart (BMC), David Boucher (Agricole), Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Cyril Lemoine (Saur), Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post) took off and built up a lead of over six minutes.

The group worked well together, but the sprinters' teams were determined to have their say and started cutting the lead down. Team HTC-Columbia did much of the chasing work, and the gap dropped quickly.

With about 45km to go, the gap fell to 2:30 minutes, which seemed to make the peloton more comfortable.

Former World Champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) crashed about 37 km before the finish line, and spent a long time at the team car before heading back to the peloton. There were a number of crashes and a lot of flat tyres throughout the day.

HTC-Columbia ground the lead down and at the 20km marker, it had shrunk to under a minute. The last of the escapees was caught with 10km to go, and the field stayed together until the end.

After having done so much work, HTC-Columbia disappeared in the finale. Sky moved to the front with 3km to go, but looked to have moved too early, with Henderson being along at the Flamme Rouge.

Boonen opened the sprint, and Farrar flew by him to claim the win.