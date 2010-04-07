Farrar times it right, takes the prize in Schoten
McEwen, Förster claim podium spots
Garmin-Transition's sprinter Tyler Farrar timed his sprint to perfection to take home the big prize in the Scheldeprijs. The American topped Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Robert Förster (Milram) after Belgian Tom Boonen led the sprint for Quick Step teammate Wouter Weylandt, who took fifth behind Sky's Greg Henderson.
It was the second win of the year for Farrar, who also took a stage of the Three Days of De Panne last week.
"I've won some big races but I've never had a win in the Classics' season so it's something special,” the 25-year-old winner said. “I know I had a good chance though and this was one of my objectives for the spring."
Farrar gave credit to his argyle-clad teammates. “You see the work that everyone did today on my team, they were fantastic. It wasn't easy, they were a really strong breakaway so we had to ride hard with Columbia and we did everything to ensure it was a sprint.”
The race set out under sunny skies, but short one team. Cofidis had to cancel its appearance when it was unable to scrape together a team due to illnesses and injuries.
Things got off to a roaring start, as the field covered a whopping 50.3km in the first hour. That was when the day's group got away. Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Jackson Stewart (BMC), David Boucher (Agricole), Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Cyril Lemoine (Saur), Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post) took off and built up a lead of over six minutes.
The group worked well together, but the sprinters' teams were determined to have their say and started cutting the lead down. Team HTC-Columbia did much of the chasing work, and the gap dropped quickly.
With about 45km to go, the gap fell to 2:30 minutes, which seemed to make the peloton more comfortable.
Former World Champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) crashed about 37 km before the finish line, and spent a long time at the team car before heading back to the peloton. There were a number of crashes and a lot of flat tyres throughout the day.
HTC-Columbia ground the lead down and at the 20km marker, it had shrunk to under a minute. The last of the escapees was caught with 10km to go, and the field stayed together until the end.
After having done so much work, HTC-Columbia disappeared in the finale. Sky moved to the front with 3km to go, but looked to have moved too early, with Henderson being along at the Flamme Rouge.
Boonen opened the sprint, and Farrar flew by him to claim the win.
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4:28:42
|2
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|3
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|Jav Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|25
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|29
|Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|34
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|35
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|39
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|43
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|44
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|48
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|53
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|58
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|62
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|64
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|65
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|68
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|70
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:18
|72
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|74
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|76
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|77
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|79
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|80
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|84
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:25
|87
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|88
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|89
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|91
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|92
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Stuart O Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|94
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|95
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|96
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|97
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|99
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|100
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|102
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|107
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|109
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|110
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|111
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|112
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|114
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|117
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|123
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|125
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|126
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:39
|128
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|130
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:44
|132
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:08
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|134
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|135
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:40
|137
|Matthew Brammeier (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:44
|138
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:51
|139
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|140
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|141
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|142
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|143
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:54
|144
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|145
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|146
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:31
|147
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|148
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|149
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|150
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|151
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:35
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:44
|153
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|154
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|155
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|156
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|157
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|158
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|159
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|161
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|164
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|165
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|166
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|168
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|169
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|170
|Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
