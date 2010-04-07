Trending

Farrar times it right, takes the prize in Schoten

McEwen, Förster claim podium spots

Image 1 of 34

The Scheldeprijs peloton in action.

The Scheldeprijs peloton in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his sprint perfectly to take the win.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his sprint perfectly to take the win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) wins the 98th Scheldeprijs.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) wins the 98th Scheldeprijs.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara is introduced before the start.

Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara is introduced before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his victory.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is the first American to win the Scheldeprijs.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is the first American to win the Scheldeprijs.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Tyler Farrar douses Robert Förster with some bubbly.

Tyler Farrar douses Robert Förster with some bubbly.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) awaits the start.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) awaits the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

Race winner Tyler Farrar, right, celebrates his victory with teammate Steven Cozza.

Race winner Tyler Farrar, right, celebrates his victory with teammate Steven Cozza.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 34

Lars Bak (HTC - Columbia) leads the chase.

Lars Bak (HTC - Columbia) leads the chase.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 34

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 34

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and teammate Stijn Devolder ride at the front over the cobbles.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and teammate Stijn Devolder ride at the front over the cobbles.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 34

The peloton starts their day in Antwerp.

The peloton starts their day in Antwerp.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 34

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) receives a push from a mechanic after getting a new wheel.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) receives a push from a mechanic after getting a new wheel.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 34

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) in action.

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) in action.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 34

Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) returned to competition having recovered from a virus.

Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) returned to competition having recovered from a virus.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 34

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) confers with the team car.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) confers with the team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 34

The break of the day.

The break of the day.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is congratulated by teammate Steven Cozza.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is congratulated by teammate Steven Cozza.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 34

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a quiet day in the peloton before retiring from the race.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a quiet day in the peloton before retiring from the race.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 34

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is assisted by his team car.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is assisted by his team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) tastes the joy of victory in the Scheldeprijs.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) tastes the joy of victory in the Scheldeprijs.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) on his way to the victory in the Scheldeprijs.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) on his way to the victory in the Scheldeprijs.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the sprint over Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the sprint over Robbie McEwen (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his sprint win in Schoten.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his sprint win in Schoten.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 34

Robbie McEwen congratulates Farrar on his win.

Robbie McEwen congratulates Farrar on his win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the 2010 Scheldeprijs.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the 2010 Scheldeprijs.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) tops the Scheldeprijs podium after beating Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Robert Foerster (Milram)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) tops the Scheldeprijs podium after beating Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Robert Foerster (Milram)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 34

The 2010 Scheldeprijs podium: Robbie McEwen, Tyler Farrar and Robert Foerster.

The 2010 Scheldeprijs podium: Robbie McEwen, Tyler Farrar and Robert Foerster.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 34

Robbie McEwen and Tyler Farrar have a champagne war on the podium.

Robbie McEwen and Tyler Farrar have a champagne war on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 34

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) on the podium

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 34

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 34

It's bubbly time for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions)

It's bubbly time for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: AFP)

Garmin-Transition's sprinter Tyler Farrar timed his sprint to perfection to take home the big prize in the Scheldeprijs. The American topped Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Robert Förster (Milram) after Belgian Tom Boonen led the sprint for Quick Step teammate Wouter Weylandt, who took fifth behind Sky's Greg Henderson.

It was the second win of the year for Farrar, who also took a stage of the Three Days of De Panne last week.

"I've won some big races but I've never had a win in the Classics' season so it's something special,” the 25-year-old winner said. “I know I had a good chance though and this was one of my objectives for the spring."

Farrar gave credit to his argyle-clad teammates. “You see the work that everyone did today on my team, they were fantastic. It wasn't easy, they were a really strong breakaway so we had to ride hard with Columbia and we did everything to ensure it was a sprint.”

The race set out under sunny skies, but short one team. Cofidis had to cancel its appearance when it was unable to scrape together a team due to illnesses and injuries.

Things got off to a roaring start, as the field covered a whopping 50.3km in the first hour. That was when the day's group got away. Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Jackson Stewart (BMC), David Boucher (Agricole), Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Cyril Lemoine (Saur), Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post) took off and built up a lead of over six minutes.

The group worked well together, but the sprinters' teams were determined to have their say and started cutting the lead down. Team HTC-Columbia did much of the chasing work, and the gap dropped quickly.

With about 45km to go, the gap fell to 2:30 minutes, which seemed to make the peloton more comfortable.

Former World Champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) crashed about 37 km before the finish line, and spent a long time at the team car before heading back to the peloton. There were a number of crashes and a lot of flat tyres throughout the day.

HTC-Columbia ground the lead down and at the 20km marker, it had shrunk to under a minute. The last of the escapees was caught with 10km to go, and the field stayed together until the end.

After having done so much work, HTC-Columbia disappeared in the finale. Sky moved to the front with 3km to go, but looked to have moved too early, with Henderson being along at the Flamme Rouge.

Boonen opened the sprint, and Farrar flew by him to claim the win.

Full Results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4:28:42
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
3Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
6Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
19Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
20Jav Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
22André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
24Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
25Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
26Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
28Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
29Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
31Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
32Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
33Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
34Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
35Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
36Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
38Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
39Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
43Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
44Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
48Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
52Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
53Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
55Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
58Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
60Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
62Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
64Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
65Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
66Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
68Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:17
70Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:18
72Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
73Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
74Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
76Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
77William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
79Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
80Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
82Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
84Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
86Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:25
87Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
88Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
89Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
91Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
92Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
93Stuart O Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
94Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
95Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
96Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
97Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
98Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
99Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
100Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
106Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
107Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
109Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
110Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
111Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
112Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
113Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
114Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
117George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
120Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
121Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
122Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
123Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
125Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
126Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:39
128Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
129Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:00:41
130Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
131Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:00:44
132Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:08
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
134Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:34
135Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:40
137Matthew Brammeier (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:44
138David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:01:51
139Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
141Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
142Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
143Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:54
144Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:55
145Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:31
147Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
148Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
149Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
150Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
151Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:35
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:44
153Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
154Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
155Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
156Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
157Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
158Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
159Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
161Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
162Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
163Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
164Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
165Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
166Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
167Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
168Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
169Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
170Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFMirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFTom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAndres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFFabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFBrian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

 

Latest on Cyclingnews