Guarnier wins Strade Bianche 2015

Armitstead second, Longo Borghini third

Image 1 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) winner of the first women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 25

Image 3 of 25

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 25

The lead group in the women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 25

The inaugural women's Strade Bianche gets underway from San Gimignano

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 25

South African champion Ashleigh Moolman

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 25

The lead group at the women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 25

Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla) leads the group

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 25

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 25

Lizzie Armitstead and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrate

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 25

Elisa Longo Borghini sprays Lizzie Armitstead and Megan Guarnier on the podium of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 25

Italian champion Elena Cecchini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 25

The women's Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Megan Guarnier of Boels-Dolman won the first edition of the women’s Strade Bianche, with a powerful solo attack, with teammate Lizzie Armitstead taking second ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda).

The steep gravel roads and strong wind tore the field apart during the long second sector of dirt roads after 58km of the 103km race.

A lead group of 14 riders formed with most of the major teams represented. However a series of attacks by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla) reduced the group even further, with the twisting descents causing as much damage as the climbs and strong winds.

The group dwindled to five riders on the final sectors of dirt roads, with Guarnier, Armitstead, Longo Borghini, Moolman and Anna Van Der Breggen (Rabo Liv) going clear.

Armistead and Guarnier combined to attack their rivals. First Armitstead made a move on a steep section of the second to last sector of gravel. When she was pulled back, Guarnier went hard as the gradient eased. She created a gap and managed to open a lead of 40 seconds. The final kilometres dipped and rose in the suburbs of Siena but Guarnier had the strength to stay and even extended her lead.

She tackled the final climb up to the city centre calmly and was able to celebrate her solo victory in the spectacular Piazza il Campo in Siena.

Guarnier hugged Armitstead in celebration after their one-two result.

“I remember watching the men’s race last year and said ‘Wow, what an incredible race, I want to do that’. Then I thought about it more and decided that I wanted to win. It’s not every day you can say that you say it and it happens. This was a big win for me,” Guarnier told Cyclingnews after singing the USA national anthem on the podium.

“This was our first on the gravel of the Strade Bianche. It was technical but I loved it. You wouldn’t want to get in the soft stuff, so you had to look way ahead to take the correct line. But it was a nice.”

Guarnier explained how she and Armitstead combined to take first and second place.

“We had to be conservative because initially other teams were more strongly represented but as the race went on, the course selected out some of the others,” she said.

“Lizzie went on the steep part but then it flattened out and so I kept powering through. I got gap and then kept holding,”

Lizzie went on the attack on the second to last gravel section and I countered and stayed away. Lizzie had her work cut out behind covering everything but we did it.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:59:17
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:37
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:46
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:52
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:54
8Anna Solovey (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O0:01:04
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:01
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:04:03
13Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
14Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:04:07
15Shelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:08
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:15
19Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
20Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:19
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
23Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
24Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:04:36
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:12
26Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS0:07:31
27Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:08:09
28Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica AIS
29Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:13
30Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:14
31Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
32Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:08:16
33Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:08:21
34Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
35Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
36Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:23
37Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
38Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
39Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:08:27
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
42Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:29
43Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
44Santesteban Gonzalez A (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:08:38
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:08:41
46Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:08:52
47Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
48Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
49Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:10:43
50Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
51Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
52Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS0:10:45
53Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O0:11:34
54Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
55Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:37
56Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano0:11:47
57Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:12:00
58Eva Lechner (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:15:07
59Allison Elizabet Linnell (USA) Aromitalia Vaiano0:15:11
60Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon0:15:54
61Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:18:02
62Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
63Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
64Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda
67Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
68Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
69Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon0:19:47
70Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) Michela Fanini Rox Record0:21:56
71Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:23:09
72Nina Gulino (Ita) Michela Fanini Rox Record0:24:27
73Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini Rox Record

