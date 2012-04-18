Image 1 of 48 Valentina Scandolara (Italy) has a look over her shoulder (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 48 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) wins ahead of Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 48 Marianne Vos (Rabo) with the World Cup leader's jersey, battles Evelyn Stevens on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 On the podium - winner, Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 48 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claims her first World Cup victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 48 2012 La Fleche Wallonne Femme podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 48 Second place for Marianne Vos (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 48 It was cold before the race, anything to keep warm anything to keep warm (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 48 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) checks her radio before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 48 This woman was at the front of the race at all the major points, or so it seemed - American Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claimed her first World Cup victory, winning La Flèche Wallonne Feminine over the World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo). Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) rounded out the podium.



"I'm actually thrilled about it," Stevens told Cyclingnews. "I think Specialized-lululemon rode perfectly as a team all day. Clara [Hughes] got in a break the first time over the Mur, and the last time before the Mur, Marianne Vos went and I was able to get on her wheel."

The pair were able to bridge to the early breakaway, which in addition to Hughes included Villumsen and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl).

Stevens said Hughes drove the breakaway to the finishing climb, and then detailed how she became one of the few women to ever out-sprint Vos on the Mur de Huy.

"I went, and Marianne Vos was on my wheel, but then I kind of let up and let her go in front and start her sprint, and I was able to come around. It was absolutely thrilling."

Vos was disappointed not to be able to finish off her team's hard work with a victory, and regretted starting her sprint too soon.

"I did a lot of work leading up to the last climb of the Mur de Huy," Vos said according to RaboSport.nl. "Then I went into the sprint and went too soon. "

The race was full of bad luck for the Stichting Rabo Women's team. Vos along with AA Drink-Leontien.nl's Emma Pooley, both former winners of Fleche Wallonne, were the victims of crashes and mechanicals, and Vos had to chase back on as Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) led the race, 2 minutes ahead of the peloton early in the race.

Spratt was caught before the first trip up the Mur de Huy, but another attack by Linda Villumsen pulled Brand and Hughes away.

Team director Jeroen Blijlevens said he was forced to sacrifice Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and last year's World Cup winner Annamiek Van Vleuten to bring the breakaway within striking distance for Vos to bridge.

"It was unfortunate that Evelyn Stevens got on her wheel since her teammate Hughes was up ahead," Blijlevens said. "After the work Vos did to close the gap, Stevens was fresher for the sprint."

Stevens's victory and Megan Guarnier's seventh place from behind now provide the USA important points toward the 2012 Olympic Games qualification. Currently in a battle with Great Britain to make the top five nations, the USA will get four riders in London if they can reach that goal.

Great Britain had little luck in Flèche Wallonne, as defending Olympic champion Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) pulled out with stomach problems and Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) had several mechanicals and a crash during the race.

Full Results

1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 3:26:32 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge - AIS 0:00:20 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:41 6 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:00:44 8 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:00:48 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 10 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:51 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 12 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:55 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 14 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 15 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 0:01:00 16 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 17 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 0:01:06 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 19 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 0:01:10 20 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 21 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango 22 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 23 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:01:17 24 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:20 25 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 26 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 27 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink 0:01:23 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:24 29 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:01:27 30 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 0:01:32 31 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil Argos 32 Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 33 Julie Krasniak (Fra) France 0:01:35 34 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:01:44 35 Kristin McGrath (USA) United States 0:01:48 36 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:50 37 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 0:01:52 38 Claudia Hausler (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS 0:02:00 39 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:02:09 40 Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:55 41 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:03:55 42 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion 0:05:12 43 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 44 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 0:05:14 45 Alexia Muffat (Fra) France 46 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 47 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:05:19 48 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:05:21 49 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia 50 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion 51 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 52 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:05:27 53 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy 0:05:29 54 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) RusVelo 55 Edwige Pitel (Fra) France 56 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara 57 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:05:31 58 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:05:32 59 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink 60 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 61 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil Argos 62 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 63 Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia 0:05:37 64 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 65 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 66 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion 0:05:44 67 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 68 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:05:46 69 Nathalie Lamborelle (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 70 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 71 Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team 0:05:53 72 Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 73 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS 0:05:58 74 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 0:06:01 75 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:06:04 76 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:06:08 77 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 78 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:06:19 79 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 0:06:22 80 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 81 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 82 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:06:40 83 Janel Holcomb (USA) United States 84 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:07:16 85 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Netherlands 86 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:07:26 87 Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 88 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 0:07:29 89 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:33 90 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:07:35 91 Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink 0:07:58 92 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 0:08:08 93 Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion 0:09:31 94 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:09:55 95 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:10:03 96 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:10:08 97 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink 0:10:09 98 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 0:10:16 99 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:10:39 100 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:11:00 101 Jennifer Purcel (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:11:06 102 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:11:11 103 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:11:20 104 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:11:28 105 Julia Soek (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:32 106 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:11:34 107 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 108 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 109 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 110 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany 111 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 0:11:46 112 Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 113 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:11:51 114 Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia 0:11:56 115 Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 0:11:58 116 Martina Zwick (Ger) Germany 0:12:05 117 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:12:08 118 Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:24 119 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia 0:14:34 120 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:16:02 121 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil Argos 0:16:05 122 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil Argos 0:16:09 123 Myfanway Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:16:12 124 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy 0:16:25 125 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 126 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:16:40 127 Ruth Winder (USA) United States 128 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil Argos 0:16:44 DNF Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso DNF Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso DNF Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Tepso DNF Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany DNF Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany DNF Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia DNF Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Netherlands DNF Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo DNF Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 DNF Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 DNF Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team DNF Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo DNF Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam DNF Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Be Pink DNF Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil Argos DNF Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team DNF Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team DNF Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team

World Cup - Individual standings after 4 rounds 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 200 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS 139 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 86 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 80 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 75 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 62 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos 56 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 52 9 Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States 50 10 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 50 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS 40 12 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 39 13 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 38 14 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge - AIS 35 15 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 35 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 30 17 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 27 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 26 19 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 26 20 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon 24 21 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink 24 22 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 24 23 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 21 24 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 19 25 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon 18 26 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 27 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 18 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 18 29 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 16 30 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 13 31 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 9 32 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) United States 8 33 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 8 34 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 7 35 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 7 36 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 7 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 6 38 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos 6 39 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 5 40 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 4 41 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 42 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3 43 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 44 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 3 45 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 46 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1 47 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1 48 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 1