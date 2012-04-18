Stevens triumphs at La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
American out-duels defending champion Vos
American Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claimed her first World Cup victory, winning La Flèche Wallonne Feminine over the World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo). Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) rounded out the podium.
"I'm actually thrilled about it," Stevens told Cyclingnews. "I think Specialized-lululemon rode perfectly as a team all day. Clara [Hughes] got in a break the first time over the Mur, and the last time before the Mur, Marianne Vos went and I was able to get on her wheel."
The pair were able to bridge to the early breakaway, which in addition to Hughes included Villumsen and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl).
Stevens said Hughes drove the breakaway to the finishing climb, and then detailed how she became one of the few women to ever out-sprint Vos on the Mur de Huy.
"I went, and Marianne Vos was on my wheel, but then I kind of let up and let her go in front and start her sprint, and I was able to come around. It was absolutely thrilling."
Vos was disappointed not to be able to finish off her team's hard work with a victory, and regretted starting her sprint too soon.
"I did a lot of work leading up to the last climb of the Mur de Huy," Vos said according to RaboSport.nl. "Then I went into the sprint and went too soon. "
The race was full of bad luck for the Stichting Rabo Women's team. Vos along with AA Drink-Leontien.nl's Emma Pooley, both former winners of Fleche Wallonne, were the victims of crashes and mechanicals, and Vos had to chase back on as Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) led the race, 2 minutes ahead of the peloton early in the race.
Spratt was caught before the first trip up the Mur de Huy, but another attack by Linda Villumsen pulled Brand and Hughes away.
Team director Jeroen Blijlevens said he was forced to sacrifice Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and last year's World Cup winner Annamiek Van Vleuten to bring the breakaway within striking distance for Vos to bridge.
"It was unfortunate that Evelyn Stevens got on her wheel since her teammate Hughes was up ahead," Blijlevens said. "After the work Vos did to close the gap, Stevens was fresher for the sprint."
Stevens's victory and Megan Guarnier's seventh place from behind now provide the USA important points toward the 2012 Olympic Games qualification. Currently in a battle with Great Britain to make the top five nations, the USA will get four riders in London if they can reach that goal.
Great Britain had little luck in Flèche Wallonne, as defending Olympic champion Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) pulled out with stomach problems and Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) had several mechanicals and a crash during the race.
Full Results
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|3:26:32
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:20
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:41
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:44
|8
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:48
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:51
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|15
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|0:01:00
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|17
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|0:01:06
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|19
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|0:01:10
|20
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|21
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|22
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|23
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:17
|24
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:20
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|26
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|27
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|0:01:23
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:24
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:01:27
|30
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|0:01:32
|31
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil Argos
|32
|Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|33
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
|0:01:35
|34
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|35
|Kristin McGrath (USA) United States
|0:01:48
|36
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:50
|37
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|0:01:52
|38
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:02:00
|39
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|40
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:55
|41
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|42
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|0:05:12
|43
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|44
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:05:14
|45
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) France
|46
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|47
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:05:19
|48
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:05:21
|49
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
|50
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|51
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|52
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:27
|53
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy
|0:05:29
|54
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
|56
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|57
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:05:31
|58
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:05:32
|59
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|60
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|61
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil Argos
|62
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|63
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|0:05:37
|64
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|65
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|66
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:05:44
|67
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|68
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:46
|69
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|70
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|71
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|0:05:53
|72
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|73
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:05:58
|74
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:06:01
|75
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:06:04
|76
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|77
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|78
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|79
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:06:22
|80
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|81
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|82
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:06:40
|83
|Janel Holcomb (USA) United States
|84
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:07:16
|85
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|87
|Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|88
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|0:07:29
|89
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:33
|90
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|0:07:35
|91
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|0:07:58
|92
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:08:08
|93
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:09:31
|94
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|95
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:10:03
|96
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:10:08
|97
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|0:10:09
|98
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:10:16
|99
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:10:39
|100
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|101
|Jennifer Purcel (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:11:06
|102
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:11:11
|103
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:11:20
|104
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:11:28
|105
|Julia Soek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:32
|106
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:11:34
|107
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|108
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|109
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|110
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
|111
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:11:46
|112
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|113
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|114
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia
|0:11:56
|115
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|0:11:58
|116
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Germany
|0:12:05
|117
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:12:08
|118
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:24
|119
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|0:14:34
|120
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:16:02
|121
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:16:05
|122
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:16:09
|123
|Myfanway Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:16:12
|124
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|0:16:25
|125
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|126
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:16:40
|127
|Ruth Winder (USA) United States
|128
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:16:44
|DNF
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|DNF
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|DNF
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Be Pink
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil Argos
|DNF
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|200
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|139
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|86
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|80
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|75
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|62
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos
|56
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|52
|9
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States
|50
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|50
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|40
|12
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|13
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|38
|14
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge - AIS
|35
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|35
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|30
|17
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|19
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|26
|20
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon
|24
|21
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|24
|22
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|23
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|21
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|19
|25
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon
|18
|26
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|27
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|18
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|18
|29
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|30
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|31
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|9
|32
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) United States
|8
|33
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|8
|34
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|7
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|7
|36
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|7
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|6
|38
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos
|6
|39
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|40
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|4
|41
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|3
|45
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|48
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|271
|pts
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|232
|3
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|189
|4
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|135
|5
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|90
|6
|MCipollini Giambenini
|68
|7
|United States
|58
|8
|Skil Argos
|57
|9
|Be Pink
|50
|10
|Vienne Futuroscope
|40
|11
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|38
|13
|Canada
|35
|14
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|15
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|16
|TIBCO - To The Top
|21
|17
|Team GSD Gestion
|19
|18
|RusVelo
|17
|19
|Faren Honda Team
|7
|19
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|7
|21
|Italy
|6
|22
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|23
|Netherlands
|5
|24
|Vaiano Tepso
|4
