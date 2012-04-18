Trending

Stevens triumphs at La Flèche Wallonne Féminine

American out-duels defending champion Vos

Valentina Scandolara (Italy) has a look over her shoulder

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) wins ahead of Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo) with the World Cup leader's jersey, battles Evelyn Stevens on the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
On the podium - winner, Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claims her first World Cup victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
2012 La Fleche Wallonne Femme podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Second place for Marianne Vos

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
It was cold before the race, anything to keep warm anything to keep warm

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) checks her radio before the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
This woman was at the front of the race at all the major points, or so it seemed - Clara Hughes (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
A previous winner, Emma Pooley (AA Drink), had a day to forget, eventually abandoning

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The race is about to begin - Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) is planning her move

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) lost Fleche Wallonne but retained the world cup lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Some buds on the trees, but no heat in the air

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The bunch before the main climbs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
That's it, the climbs are near and Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) makes her move

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) soon gained a good gap

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The only one to chase Spratt was Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) spent a long time alone on a hard day

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) chased strongly but could not reach Spratt

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The bunch was happy to leave the leaders ahead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Previous winner, Fabiana Luperini (Faren)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Another previous winner, Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Ally Stacher and Emilia Fahlin (Specialized - lululemon) had a short disscussion as the race approached Huy

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
At speed - Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The leading trio on Cote d'Amay - Hughes, Villumsen, Brand

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The leading trio on Cote d'Amay - Hughes, Villumsen, Brand

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The leaders, a group of about 40 chase the three ahead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the radio

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) created this move

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Clara Hughes (Specialized - lululemon) drives the three leaders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) has time to enjoy her win

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) gave everything but it was not enough today

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) made a bold move and managed to stay away for third place

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Rider of the day - Clara Hughes (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
A happy Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) after the finish line

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) leads into the first climb of the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The women's Fleche Wallonne peloton gets underway from Huy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vos runs out of steam before the line, and Stevens gets the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vos watches as Stevens comes up on her left

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
At the lower part of the climb, Stevens gets Vos to start her sprint too early

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) wins the Fleche Wallonne world cup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) celebrates her victory in La Fleche Wallonne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) leaves behind a fading Marianne Vos to win the women's Fleche Wallonne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) leads Marianne Vos and Linda Villumsen on the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon), Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

American Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claimed her first World Cup victory, winning La Flèche Wallonne Feminine over the World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo). Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) rounded out the podium.

"I'm actually thrilled about it," Stevens told Cyclingnews. "I think Specialized-lululemon rode perfectly as a team all day. Clara [Hughes] got in a break the first time over the Mur, and the last time before the Mur, Marianne Vos went and I was able to get on her wheel."

The pair were able to bridge to the early breakaway, which in addition to Hughes included Villumsen and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl).

Stevens said Hughes drove the breakaway to the finishing climb, and then detailed how she became one of the few women to ever out-sprint Vos on the Mur de Huy.

"I went, and Marianne Vos was on my wheel, but then I kind of let up and let her go in front and start her sprint, and I was able to come around. It was absolutely thrilling."

Vos was disappointed not to be able to finish off her team's hard work with a victory, and regretted starting her sprint too soon.

"I did a lot of work leading up to the last climb of the Mur de Huy," Vos said according to RaboSport.nl. "Then I went into the sprint and went too soon. "

The race was full of bad luck for the Stichting Rabo Women's team. Vos along with AA Drink-Leontien.nl's Emma Pooley, both former winners of Fleche Wallonne, were the victims of crashes and mechanicals, and Vos had to chase back on as Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) led the race, 2 minutes ahead of the peloton early in the race.

Spratt was caught before the first trip up the Mur de Huy, but another attack by Linda Villumsen pulled Brand and Hughes away.

Team director Jeroen Blijlevens said he was forced to sacrifice Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and last year's World Cup winner Annamiek Van Vleuten to bring the breakaway within striking distance for Vos to bridge.

"It was unfortunate that Evelyn Stevens got on her wheel since her teammate Hughes was up ahead," Blijlevens said. "After the work Vos did to close the gap, Stevens was fresher for the sprint."

Stevens's victory and Megan Guarnier's seventh place from behind now provide the USA important points toward the 2012 Olympic Games qualification. Currently in a battle with Great Britain to make the top five nations, the USA will get four riders in London if they can reach that goal.

Great Britain had little luck in Flèche Wallonne, as defending Olympic champion Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) pulled out with stomach problems and Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) had several mechanicals and a crash during the race.

Full Results

1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon3:26:32
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:04
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge - AIS0:00:20
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:27
5Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:41
6Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
7Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:44
8Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon0:00:48
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:51
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:55
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
15Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy0:01:00
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
17Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo0:01:06
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
19Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso0:01:10
20Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
21Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
22Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
23Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon0:01:17
24Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:20
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
26Aude Biannic (Fra) France
27Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink0:01:23
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:24
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:01:27
30Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States0:01:32
31Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil Argos
32Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
33Julie Krasniak (Fra) France0:01:35
34Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:01:44
35Kristin McGrath (USA) United States0:01:48
36Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:01:50
37Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia0:01:52
38Claudia Hausler (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS0:02:00
39Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:09
40Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:55
41Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:03:55
42Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion0:05:12
43Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
44Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:05:14
45Alexia Muffat (Fra) France
46Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
47Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:05:19
48Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:05:21
49Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
50Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
51Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
52Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:27
53Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy0:05:29
54Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
55Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
56Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
57Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:05:31
58Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:05:32
59Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
60Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
61Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil Argos
62Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
63Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:05:37
64Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
65Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
66Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:05:44
67Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
68Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:46
69Nathalie Lamborelle (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
70Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
71Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team0:05:53
72Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
73Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS0:05:58
74Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini0:06:01
75Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:06:04
76Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:06:08
77Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
78Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:06:19
79Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:06:22
80Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
81Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
82Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:06:40
83Janel Holcomb (USA) United States
84Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon0:07:16
85Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Netherlands
86Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:26
87Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
88Tayler Wiles (USA) United States0:07:29
89Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:07:33
90Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:07:35
91Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink0:07:58
92Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope0:08:08
93Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:09:31
94Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:09:55
95Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:10:03
96Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:10:08
97Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink0:10:09
98Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:10:16
99Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:10:39
100Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:11:00
101Jennifer Purcel (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:11:06
102Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:11:11
103Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:11:20
104Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon0:11:28
105Julia Soek (Ned) Netherlands0:11:32
106Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:11:34
107Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
108Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
109Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
110Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
111Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:11:46
112Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
113Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:11:51
114Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia0:11:56
115Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso0:11:58
116Martina Zwick (Ger) Germany0:12:05
117Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:12:08
118Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo0:12:24
119Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia0:14:34
120Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:02
121Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil Argos0:16:05
122Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil Argos0:16:09
123Myfanway Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:16:12
124Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy0:16:25
125Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
126Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:16:40
127Ruth Winder (USA) United States
128Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil Argos0:16:44
DNFMagdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFUrte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
DNFHenriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
DNFLisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
DNFLisa Poller (Ger) Germany
DNFAizan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
DNFJosien Van Wingerden (Ned) Netherlands
DNFDorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFSvetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAne Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFCristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
DNFLatoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFChiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
DNFCeline Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFBirgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
DNFAgne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFEvelyn Garcia (ESa) Be Pink
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Skil Argos
DNFJessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFEmma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFEvelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFNicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team

World Cup - Individual standings after 4 rounds
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team200pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS139
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team86
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team80
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon75
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon62
7Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos56
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team52
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States50
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini50
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS40
12Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara39
13Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies38
14Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge - AIS35
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada35
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team30
17Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope26
19Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink26
20Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon24
21Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink24
22Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
23Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top21
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion19
25Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon18
26Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team18
27Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini18
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS18
29Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team16
30Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope13
31Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo9
32Carmen McNellis Small (USA) United States8
33Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo8
34Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon7
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20127
36Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team7
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy6
38Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos6
39Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
40Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso4
41Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
42Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3
43Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
44Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon3
45Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
46Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
47Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
48Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1

World Cup - Team standings after 4 rounds
1Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team271pts
2Greenedge - AIS232
3Team Specialized - lululemon189
4AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team135
5Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team90
6MCipollini Giambenini68
7United States58
8Skil Argos57
9Be Pink50
10Vienne Futuroscope40
11Diadora - Pasta Zara39
12Lotto Belisol Ladies38
13Canada35
14Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
15Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
16TIBCO - To The Top21
17Team GSD Gestion19
18RusVelo17
19Faren Honda Team7
19Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20127
21Italy6
22S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
23Netherlands5
24Vaiano Tepso4

 

