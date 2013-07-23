Gallery: 100 images of the 100th Tour de France

Image 1 of 99 Nairo Quintana (Movistar), second overall, Chris Froome (Sky) winner Tour de France 2013, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) third overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 99 Christopher Froome with the spoils of victory on the podium in Paris after the 100th Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 99 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 99 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and others after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 99 The Orica-GreenEdge bus got stuck under the finish line not long before the stage finish. The 100th Tour de France will be remembered as one of the most entertaining races for years, with almost daily drama during the 21 stages in Corsica, the Pyrenees, Brittany, central France, Mont Ventoux, the Alps and finally the sunset streets of Paris.

We have selected 100 images to celebrate the 100th edition of the Tour de France.

They includes the key moments of the race and action from every stage, Chris Froome's pursuit and defence of the yellow jersey, Nairo Quintana's emergence as a future Tour contender, the spectacular racing on Mont Ventoux and Alpe d'Huez, the adrenaline of the sprint finishes and the battle between Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took his second green jersey, Orica-GreenEdge won the team time trial, Daryl Impey became the first African rider to wear yellow, millions packed the the slopes of Mont Ventoux and Alpe d'Huez, while Alberto Contador was relegated to the role of former great. All in just three weeks.

The curtain came down on the 100th Tour de France in Paris, in perfect French grandeur, with the riders racing in the sunset and around the Arc di Triomphe, before Froome was crowned the overall winner and given a special sequined yellow jersey.

Vive le Tour! Enjoy the 100 images in this gallery.

