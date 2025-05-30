Recommended reading

Future Gravel: The re-visit with Ted King – How has gravel changed and what happens next?

By published

'Gravel now is not what it was five years ago, and it's not what it's gonna be in five years'

Ted King riding past a green field wearing a dark jersey with bold pink flowers
Ted King (Image credit: Ansel Dickey)

Five years ago, we ran a piece on Cyclingnews entitled 'Future Gravel'. It was an interview with Ted King, who discussed the explosive growth of the discipline over the previous five years and looked into his crystal ball to ponder how it might look in another five years.

Well, that point in the future is now the present, and King's comments are particularly fascinating in hindsight. Some of his predictions have proven to be bang on the money. Others have turned out to be somewhat wide of the mark.

