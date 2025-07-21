Five final week Tour de France storylines to follow that aren't about the yellow jersey

By published

Narratives to keep an eye on as the race heads to the Alps and Paris

HAUTACAM, FRANCE - JULY 17: (L-R) Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL and Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 12 a 180.6km stage from Auch to Hautacam 1519m / #UCIWT / on July 17, 2025 in Hautacam, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The fight for the final podium spot between the likes of Lipowitz and Onley is one of the key storylines to follow (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the rest day that opens the final week of the Tour de France, some things feel like they are already decided. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is in the lead and likely to win the race – and probably a few more stages – whilst Jonas Vinegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) sits firmly in second, and clearly stronger than the other podium contenders.

As much as we hope things might change in the final week, we can probably be fairly confident in saying that they will remain the top two come Paris, with Pogačar likely on his way to a fourth Tour win. That storyline will wrap up in this final week, but it's not necessarily going to change.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.