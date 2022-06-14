Deals for the discerning gravel rider – some of the best gravel discounts

With summer in full swing here in the northern hemisphere, many of us are making the most of the extended hours of daylight to get out on our bikes and explore. It's also Gravel Week, and whether you’re gravel-curious and thinking of taking the leap, or you’re already besotted with the sport and are on the lookout for some bargains, there are plenty of gravel-specific deals to be had right now.

Thankfully stock levels are returning to normal across the industry, so much so that there are lots of discounts to be had on some of the hottest gravel products right now. From the best budget gravel bikes to deals on gravel bike clothing , best gravel tyres , best gravel wheelsets , and more, there’s bound to be something here to tickle your fancy.

Keep scrolling for all the best gravel deals we could find, and if you see a bargain, be quick! They won’t be around forever.

Quick gravel deals

Gravel bike deals

(opens in new tab) Cannondale Topstone 4 | 30% off at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab)

Was £1,100.00 | Now £769.00 A perfect first gravel bike for anyone looking to take up the sport, the Cannondale Topstone 4 is capable, versatile, and ready for adventure. It takes up to 42mm tyres, and comes with balanced geometry, plus plenty of mounting options for long and multi-day rides.

(opens in new tab) Rondo Ruut CF 1 Disc Gravel Bike 2021 | 25% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £3,999.00 | Now £2,999.00 Save a whopping £1,000 on the Rondo Ruut CF 1 Disc, a hugely versatile gravel bike with a carbon frameset, 650B Hunt wheels, and SRAM Force components. The TwinTip fork allows for adjustable geometry to adapt to the terrain you choose to ride, while the frame can fit up to 2.2in tyres in 650B diameter.

(opens in new tab) Cinelli King Zydeco Ekar Disc Gravel Bike 2021 | 22% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £3,849.00 | Now £2,999.00 The Cinelli King Zydeco equipped with Campagnolo's gravel-specific 13-speed Ekar groupset is a serious bargain here. The Columbus carbon monocoque frame and fork are equipped with Miche Graff DX 700c wheels and Tifosi finishing kit. It's compatible with electronic groupsets and has a maximum capacity of 650B x 2.1in tyres.

(opens in new tab) Bianchi Via Nirone 7 All Road GRX400 Disc Gravel Bike 2022 | 16% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £2,071.00 | Now £1,749.00 Bianchi's mixed terrain Via Nirone is equipped with Shimano GRX 400 series components with Shadow technology. The geometry is endurance-inspired, while the hydroformed aluminium tubes create a strong and lightweight frame, paired with a carbon fork.

Gravel clothing deals

Gravel jerseys

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 Foyle Jersey | 38% off at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab)

Was £59.99 | Now £42.00 Endura's gravel-specific jersey is made from a merino blend that quickly wicks away moisture and feels lightweight to wear. It has mesh panels to help with ventilation, articulated sleeves for a ride-ready fit, and durable fabrics.

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 Reiver Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 40% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £84.00 | Now from £56.00 This feature-packed gravel jersey from Endura's GV500 gravel range is designed for all-day epics. More than half of its fabrics are recycled, and it rapidly wicks moisture and dries, helping you to stay comfortable for longer. There's a zippered chest pocket, plus rear pockets and side mesh stash pockets, so there's plenty of carrying capacity.

(opens in new tab) Black Sheep Cycling Adventure Merino Short Sleeve Tee | Up to 43% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £53.00 | Now from £30.00 A Merino tee makes a great gravel layer, thanks to its lightweight and soft feel, its antimicrobial, moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, not to mention its breathability. It'll keep you feeling fresh, and won't look out of place when you're off the bike either.

Gravel shorts

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 Foyle Shorts | 36% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £84.00 | Now from £54.00 Designed to be worn over bib shorts, these Foyle shorts are part of Endura's gravel-specific GV500 range. They're super stretchy and light, and feature a mesh-lined inner waistband with a anti-slip silicone gripper. Zipped thigh openings double up as vents, and they're Clickfast liner compatible.

(opens in new tab) Sportful Supergiara Bib Shorts | 40% off at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab)

Was £175.00 | Now £104.99 Supergiara is Sportful's off-road adventure range, and these bib shorts come with three mesh pockets for increased cargo capacity, plus durable fabrics for long-lasting and tough use. These are more race-oriented so they have a close and supportive compression fit.

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 Reiver Bibshort | 30% off at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab)

Was £119.99 | Now £85.00 These adventure-ready cargo bib shorts are made from super stretchy woven fabrics for a comfortable and supportive fit, and feature double-layered side leg panels for extra protection against gravel rash. Mesh cargo pockets enable you to carry more, while the 600 Series pad II is designed to damp vibrations and offer support.

(opens in new tab) Santini Women's Gravel Bib Shorts | Up to 47% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £159.00 | Now from £83.99 Save almost half the price of these gravel-specific women's bib shorts from Santini, complete with the brand's C3 chamois. They're constructed to repel water and mud, have four pockets overall (two on the thighs, two on the lower back) for extra carrying capacity, and have reflective details to help you stay visible in low-light conditions.

Gravel jackets

(opens in new tab) Castelli Women's Unlimited Puffy Cycling Jacket | 46% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £250.00 | Now £132.99 This is the best time of year to get a bargain on something you'll need when autumn and winter come back around. This warm, lightweight and easily packable puffy jacket from Castelli is ideal for gravel rides and bikepacking adventures. It features Polartec Alpha Direct insulation, DWR treatment for water repellence, and a coated windproof outershell.

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 Waterproof Jacket | 30% off at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab)

Was £159.99 | Now £115.00 The sun may be shining right now, but the weather is always changing, so it's wise to carry a decent waterproof jacket with you. Endura's gravel-specific jacket is designed to provide versatile protection, thanks to its small pack size and three-later ExoShell40 construction to withstand the heaviest rain while still breathing.

(opens in new tab) Sportful Supergiara Jacket | 50% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £235.00 | Now £117.50 Save half price on Sportful's gravel-specific Supergiara jacket made with Polartec Alpha insulation, a water-repellent finish, and reflective elements for added safety. It comes with a whopping nine pockets, and serves well in colder weather, so while it make not seem like something you'd buy now, you'll save yourself money in the winter when you really need it.

Gravel shoes

(opens in new tab) Fizik X5 Terra Off Road Shoes | Up to 44% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £159.99 | Now from £88.99 There are select size and colour options still available, but if you're quick you could get a bargain on these slick off-road shoes from Fizik. Technically they're for mountain biking, but they make a great option for gravel grinding as well. They use the two-bolt cleat standard and are compatible with most MTB pedals.

(opens in new tab) Northwave Rockster Gravel Shoes | 28% off at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab)

Was £144.99 | Now £103.99 The Rockster shoes saw Northwave making its debut into the gravel world, and these are designed for anyone seeking adventure, freedom and comfort. They have a micro-perforated upper for excellent thermoregulation and breathability, TPU thermo-welded toe and heel reinforcements for durability, strategic TPU inserts for wear resistance, and an XC 10 Sole that's super stiff.

(opens in new tab) Shimano RX8 SPD Shoes | 10% off at Chain Reaction Cycles (opens in new tab)

Was £219.99 | Now £197.99 Shimano's answer to gravel shoes comes in the form of these RX8s. They come with a stiff carbon outsole, BOA IP1 dials for precision fitment, and an overall construction that's lightweight. They feature the brand's Dynalast technology, resulting in anatomical curves optimised for comfort, and come with Silvadur antimicrobial inner soles for odour-resistance.

(opens in new tab) Giro Rincon MTB shoes | Up to 40% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £159.99 | Now from £95.99 Biggest savings to be had in the Olive/Gum colourway, and plenty of sizes in stock. Treat yourself to a pair of gravel shoes with a 3D-moulded footbed providing medium arch support, and anti-microbial treatment. The Synchwire technology offers minimal weight and optimal support, plus excellent ventilation and breathability.

Gravel components deals

Gravel wheels

(opens in new tab) Mavic Allroad Pro Carbon SL Disc R+ 650b Wheelset | 32% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £1,690.00 | Now £1,149.00 Available with a choice of Shimano/SRAM and SRAM XDR freehubs, the Allroad Pro carbon wheels from Mavic are designed for rough riding. They offer nimble steering response on more techy terrain, while the burly aluminium hub shell creates a sturdy foundation. The 26mm internal rim width and hookless profile supports tubeless-ready tyres and allows you to run lower pressures for better traction and reduced puncture risk.

(opens in new tab) Roval Terra CLX Evo Disc Carbon Clincher Wheelset | 15% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £2,200.00 | Now £1,870.00 Choose between 700c and 650b with a Shimano/SRAM freehub body. The Roval Terra CLX Evos are designed to tough out the roughest trails, while also remaining lightweight enough to now slow you down on the road. They come with tubeless rim tape and valves pre-installed, have an internal rim width of 30mm, and are hand built.

(opens in new tab) ENVE G23 Gravel Clincher Disc Alloy Hub Wheelset | 10% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £2,800.00 | Now £2,520.00 They may still be pricey, but saving money on a set of ENVE wheels isn't something to be sniffed at. These tubeless-ready clincher wheels are optimised for 33-45mm wide tyres, making them ideal for most uses. They're available with Shimano/SRAM and SRAM XDR freehub bodies, and offer a lightweight carbon option that can perform both on the Tarmac and off.

Gravel tyres

(opens in new tab) WTB Nano TCS Light Fast Rolling Clincher Tyre | 16% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £38.00 | Now £32.00 Every little helps, as they say, and you could save a chunk of cash on a pair of WTB Nanos, some extremely popular gravel tyres designed to shred cross-country terrain. These are in size 700x40, and they're designed to be light and fast rolling.

(opens in new tab) WTB Riddler TCS Fast Tyre | Up to 54% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £54.99 | Now from £24.99 Save over half price on these fast-rolling WTB Riddler tyres, in sizes 37 and 45mm. They offer dependable cornering grip, speed and traction on a multitude of surfaces, are tubeless-ready, and feature WTB's Dual DNA Compound for superior rolling performance.

(opens in new tab) Schwalbe G-One Allround Evo Tyre | Up to 46% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £59.99 | Now from £31.99 You can make the most savings here on a 700x40 tyre, and almost get two for the price of one. The Schwalbe G-One Allround Evo Tyre features a tight and multi-purpose tread that provides excellent grip on most surfaces. The Addix Speedgrip compound and RaceGuard protection make this a total bargain.

(opens in new tab) Vittoria Tereno Mix TNT G2.0 Gravel tyre | 36% off at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab)

Was £44.99 | Now £32.99 If you're more about speed and prefer your gravel tyres to be on the narrower end of the spectrum, then these Tereno tyres from Vittoria could be right up your street. Designed mainly for CX racing, they have a tread for all conditions, a Graphene 2.0 compound for wet grip, and open shoulder lugs for secure off-camber traction.

Gravel handlebars

(opens in new tab) PRO Discover Gravel 12 Degree Sweep Handlebar | 29% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £45.00 | Now £32.00 These handlebars from PRO are already great value for money and represent an easy way to upgrade your gravel bike. They're available in 40, 42 and 44cm widths, and offer a 12-degree sweep for a wide variety of hand positions. They're aluminium with an ergonomically shaped top section, and they're compatible with Shimano Di2 integration.

(opens in new tab) PRO Discover Carbon Handlebar | 28% off at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Was £250.00 | Now £181.00 If you're planning to make a much bigger upgrade, then the premium carbon model of the PRO Discover handlebar may be more your thing. It's designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with a claimed weight of just 195g in size 40. It features ergonomic shaping, a 20 degree-flare and a five-degree back sweep for comfortable all-day cruising.