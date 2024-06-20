Anna van der Breggen set to come out of retirement for SD Worx-Protime in 2025

Anna van der Breggen is in line for a stunning return to road racing next season three years after retiring, with the news set to be confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old, a former Olympic and double world champion, hung up her wheels at the end of the 2021 season to take on a directeur sportif role at SD Worx-Protime. But a report from Dutch broadcaster NOS has stated that she's set to rejoin the peloton in 2025.

Van der Breggen, who last raced at the Leuven Worlds in 2021, will suit up for SD Worx-Protime next season, with her announcement set to come during a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

She had a storied career on the road, enjoying a 10-year career with Sengers Ladies, Rabobank-Liv and Boels-Dolmans/SD Worx.

Along the way she racked up a record seven La Flèche Wallonne titles in addition to four Giro Donne wins and triumphs at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (twice), the Tour of Flanders, and Strade Bianche.

In addition to working as a DS for the massively successful SD Worx-Protime squad, guiding the likes of Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, and Lorena Wiebes to countless wins, Van der Breggen has also tried her hand at gravel racing.

Back in May, she took on her first race since retiring, The Traka 100km gravel race in Spain, taking second in an SD Worx-Protime podium sweep with Marie Schreiber and Femke Markus.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The news that Van der Breggen is set to come out of retirement and rejoin the racing corps at SD Worx-Protime continues the renewal of the team for 2025, with star rider Demi Vollering set to leave – likely for FDJ-Suez.