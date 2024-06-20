Anna van der Breggen set to come out of retirement for SD Worx-Protime in 2025

By
published

Dutch rider has worked as a director at the team since retiring in 2021

Anna van der Breggen
Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen is in line for a stunning return to road racing next season three years after retiring, with the news set to be confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old, a former Olympic and double world champion, hung up her wheels at the end of the 2021 season to take on a directeur sportif role at SD Worx-Protime. But a report from Dutch broadcaster NOS has stated that she's set to rejoin the peloton in 2025.

