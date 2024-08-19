Julian Alaphilippe joins Tudor Pro Cycling

By
published

Seismic three-year deal for the ProTeam which positions them for a Tour de France wildcard invite

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 03 Julian Alaphilippe of Team France celebrates the victory of his teammates Valentin Madouas as Silver medal and Christophe Laporte as Bronze medal during the Mens Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03 2024 in Paris France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe has signed a three-year contract with Tudor Pro Cycling from 2025, following his widely expected departure from Soudal-Quickstep after 12 seasons with the team.

The announcement, made on Monday morning, confirms Cyclingnews’ reporting that a deal was close to signing earlier in August and has followed a slew of impressive signings for the Swiss team, including Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.