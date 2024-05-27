'Last chance to be Olympic champion' - Pauline Ferrand-Prevot to end MTB career after 2024

By
published

Multi-discipline star re-opens door for a return to the road with final big MTB goal at her home Paris Olympics

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Ineos Grenadiers) has confirmed that this will be her last season in mountain biking,  opening the door for a return to the road after riding the MTB event in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics,

The five-time Cross-Country World Champion was speaking after winning in Nové Mêsto in dominant solo fashion, continuing to keep up her form en route to her home games where she will likely be the leading favourite. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.