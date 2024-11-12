Nairo Quintana tops shrinking unsigned rider list as Valgren, Costa renew with EF Education-EasyPost

More than 60 riders from top WorldTour and ProTeams still looking for 2025 teams

Pro cycling's annual game of Musical Chairs is weeks away from ending and 44 WorldTour riders have yet to sign new contracts for the 2025 season. Among those yet to be confirmed, Colombian Nairo Quintana currently tops the list in terms of points scored during this season.

Quintana was unable to find a team for 2023 after being disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for testing positive for Tramadol. Movistar signed him for 2024 on a one-year contract. Quintana struggled with illness and injury in the early season and scrapped his GC ambitions for the Giro d'Italia. He finished second on the stage to Livigno but went winless during the year.

Rider2024 points2024 Team
Nairo Quintana293Movistar Team
Alexander Cepeda246EF Education-EasyPost
Dmitriy Gruzdev234Astana Qazaqstan Team
Axel Mariault232Cofidis
Elia Viviani212Ineos Grenadiers
Matteo Sobrero207Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Esteban Chaves196EF Education-EasyPost
Gleb Brussenskiy185Astana Qazaqstan Team
Jesus David Peña172Team Jayco-AlUla
Simon Guglielmi134Arkea-B&B Hotels
Taco van der Hoorn130Intermarché-Wanty
Yukiya Arashiro115Bahrain Victorious
Ben Hermans112Cofidis
Ruben Fernandez108Cofidis
Igor Chzhan98Astana Qazaqstan Team
Maurice Ballerstedt96Alpecin-Deceuninck
Dusan Rajovic71Bahrain Victorious
Santiago Umba68Astana Qazaqstan Team
Blake Quick65Team Jayco-AlUla
Jonas Koch60Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Rudy Porter58Team Jayco-AlUla
Marc Sarreau56Groupama-FDJ
Yevgeniy Gidich55Astana Qazaqstan Team
Ahmed Madan45Bahrain Victorious
Stefan de Bod41EF Education-EasyPost
Cameron Scott40Bahrain Victorious
Alexis Gougeard38Cofidis
Harrison Wood36Cofidis
Vadim Pronskiy35Astana Qazaqstan Team
James Shaw35EF Education-EasyPost
Anton Kuzmin30Astana Qazaqstan Team
Anton Palzer30Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
Martijn Tusveld26Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
Kenny Elissonde21Cofidis
Senne Leysen20Alpecin-Deceuninck
Leo Hayter20Ineos Grenadiers
Alvaro Hodeg15UAE Team Emirates
Fabio Felline7Lidl-Trek
Amund Grøndahl Jansen5Team Jayco-AlUla
Michael Vink5UAE Team Emirates
Lukasz Owsian3Arkea-B&B Hotels
Christophe Noppe3Cofidis
Wisniowski Lukasz0Bahrain Victorious
Wurf Cameron0Ineos Grenadiers
