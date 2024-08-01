'The best team in the world' – Jhonatan Narváez leaves Ineos to join UAE Team Emirates

By
published

Ecuadorian champion signs two-year deal with UAE

Jhonatan Narváez won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia in Turin
Jhonatan Narváez won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia in Turin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jhonatan Narváez will leave Ineos at the end of this season to join UAE Team Emirates, where he has signed a two-year contract.

The Ecuadorian has enjoyed a sparkling 2024 campaign, capped by his victory in Turin on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia when he outsprinted his future teammate Tadej Pogačar to claim the first pink jersey of the race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.